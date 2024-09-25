Vote Yes on Measure 116

Voting yes on this measure will create an Independent Public Service Commission to set salaries for the governor, state legislators, the secretary of state, state treasurer, BOLI commissioner, supreme court judges, district attorneys and the attorney general. Compared to other states, some of the salaries of these public officials are woefully low, and, as we've seen with the recent scandal regarding former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, can lead to officials "moonlighting" in ways that set them up for ethical conflicts. Re-establishing this type of commission, which has been in place in Oregon in the past, makes the setting of salaries independent from the people who earn them. Vote yes on Measure 116.