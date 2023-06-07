2023 Pacific Crest Endurance Sports Festival

The 27th annual Pacific Crest Endurance Sports Festival brings a weekend full of races and fun for endurance athletes from June 15 to 18. From biking to swimming to running, the festival hosts a variety of competitive racing events.

The 27th annual Pacific Crest Endurance Sports Festival offers competitive multisport races in the heart of Bend.

Kicking off the weekend, the Pilot Butte Challenge will set the tone for the rest of the weekend. The 1-mile sprint/run/walk up the Butte is an opportunity for athletes to achieve their personal records, starting at 6pm. And it's a butt-kicker. With nearly 500 feet of elevation gain over a short distance, the PBC is a well-attended and well-loved part of this festival.

Saturday is when the big running action starts. Marathon, half marathon, Deschutes Dash 10K and Deschutes Dash 5K start times begin at 7am and 8am. All of the races start and end at Riverbend Park. The long runs weave through bike paths, river trails, meadows, golf greens and summer homes, according to the race website. The shorter runs offer flat, paved courses along the scenic Deschutes River. At 4pm, the Kids Splash Pedal-N-Dash will start. This non-competitive event will let the kids get a taste of what the weekend is all about.

Sunday is the big multi-sport day. Athletes can choose from three distances — Beastman, Olympic and Sprint — and three types of multi-sport races — triathlon, duathlon and AquaBike. The variety of race options makes this festival accessible to a wide experience level — from a Sprint Distance AquaBike (800-meter swim/12-mile bike) to a Beastman Distance Tri (800-meter swim/56.70-mile bike/13.1-mile run).

"Pacific Crest is known as the jewel of multisport events in the Northwest, and it has become a traditional destination race for athletes from across the nation, as well as from across the globe. It is the perfect family vacation destination. You don't have to take our word for it — join us for this spectacular event and see for yourself," states the race website.

At the event, attendees can enjoy a sports and fitness expo, Deschutes Brewery beer and a food garden, live entertainment and tons of race hype.

Pacific Crest Endurance Festival

Thu., June 15 through Sun., June 18

Various locations in Bend