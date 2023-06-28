 Activities for All at Soar 2023 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Activities for All at Soar 2023

Physical therapy organization offers activities for individuals with mobility challenges at its yearly event

By

When it comes to the abundance of activities that Central Oregon has to offer, everyone deserves to participate. Destination Rehab, a nonprofit that provides physical therapy to individuals with neurologic conditions, makes that possible with its July 8 event, Soar.

click to enlarge Activities for All at Soar 2023
Courtesy of Destination Rehab Facebook
A Soar attendee cycles around The Pavilion at last year’s event.

Soar is a free activity day that Destination Rehab started hosting in 2017. According to Dr. Carol-Ann Nelson, the founder of Destination Rehab, Soar gives people who experience mobility challenges an opportunity to engage in the community and try different activities they may be interested in continuing. Several years ago, Nelson had the idea of creating a new type of adaptive sports fair.

Attendees are able to participate in a variety of activities, from therapeutic art and Pilates to wheelchair basketball and cycling. A typical health and wellness fair, Nelson said, simply involves participants walking up to a booth, grabbing an activities pamphlet and signing up on an email list to hopefully follow up later. She wanted Soar to be different. The event doesn't just tell people what activities they can do; it shows them.

click to enlarge Activities for All at Soar 2023
Courtesy of Destination Rehab Facebook
Wheelchair basketball is one of the many activities at Soar.

"I really wanted to create something where people come to an adaptive sport and wellness day and they get to experience all of the activities that are available to them, that day," said Nelson. "They can try them out and then get connected with organizations."

As the event marks its fifth year, Nelson said it continues to grow every year. Destination Rehab has at least 10 local organizations partnering for the event, offering up activities for participation.

"It's really difficult to find fun activities for them to do with their families, meaningful activities that bring joy to their lives," Nelson said. "So we really want families to come as well." The event will provide snacks and lunch, served on-site, and will have ADA accessible amenities for use.

Soar 2023 with Destination Rehab
Sat., July 8, 9am-3pm
The Pavilion
1001 SW Bradbury St., Bend
Free


Julianna LaFollette

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

