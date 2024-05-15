An Outdoor Culinary Adventure

Wanderlust Tours has teamed up with Luckey's Woodsman for an extraordinary farm-to-table outdoor collaboration called Forage to Table, a naturalist guided tour and four-course dinner. The excursion takes participants to the Metolius Basin, where they learn about foraging techniques, flora and fauna identification, and the art of using simple ingredients found in nature to craft a delicious meal from experts in backcountry cooking.

"The chef from Luckey's Woodsman, Jackson [Higdon], is deeply passionate about food and where it comes from and making meals that pay homage to Central Oregon. His passion aligns seamlessly with Wanderlust Tours' commitment to the outdoors and our mission of connecting people with these stunning landscapes for preservation," explains Courtney Braun, co-owner and naturalist guide at Wanderlust Tours.

click to enlarge Courtesy Wanderlust Tours Participants gather outdoors to hear where their food has come from.

"People are increasingly interested in learning where their food comes from and exploring nature trails and discovering the abundance of edible foods that can accompany or supplement their meals. This idea inspired the creation of our first Forage to Table event," notes Braun.

During the expedition in the Metolius Basin, the naturalist guide points out a variety of delectable items, including mushrooms ranging from morels to boletus, spring trips from fir trees, fiddleheads, wild onions, garlic and wild mint. Following the adventurous foraging session, the gathered wild ingredients will be used for a four-course dinner prepared by the chef at Luckey's Woodsman, complemented by local beer and wine, all enjoyed at a dining table nestled among ponderosa trees.

"I believe that the more time we spend outdoors, the more connected people feel to it, especially when combined with the pleasure of enjoying delicious food. We wholeheartedly support this idea," remarks Braun. "I'm confident that Forage to Table will become an annual event for us."

While the Forage to Table event is currently booked, interested individuals can join a waitlist and will be notified if a space opens up. They can visit the Wanderlust Tours website to stay updated on similar events and to be notified about the next potential Forage to Table event next spring.

Forage to Table: Guided Foraging and Four-Course Dinner

Sat., May 18 at 3-8pm

Wanderlust Tours

61535 S. Hwy. 96 Suite 13