Becoming a Master Gardener in Central Oregon

Just what does it mean to be a Master Gardener?

No, the "Master" doesn't imply these individuals know everything there is to know about plants and gardens, but people who become one certainly have a strong desire to learn. They love to spend time outside, discover new plant types and get their hands dirty in the soil.

Many people join a Master Gardener program because they come from places where all they need to do is throw seeds on the ground and watch them sprout. After arriving to the High Desert, these poor souls soon realize this harsh environment thwarts their best efforts. Yet they refuse to go gently into that good night. Determined, they want to do something about it.

To become a Master Gardener requires hours of classroom instruction offered through Oregon State University Extension Service. Once a week for several weeks, the classroom is the place where everyone wants to be, full of questions and curiosity. Mentors and students bring in delicious baked goods and other treats. Coordinator and community horticulturalist Amy Jo Detweiler leads the class and enlists the help of a well-rounded group of speakers. Together they educate the class about native species, pollinators, pesticides, permaculture, creating Firewise landscapes, healthy lawns and multiple other garden related topics.

click to enlarge Courtesy of OSU Extension Office Shovel-happy volunteers.

Armed with new ideas, new information and excitement, everyone is ready to get out and play in the soil by the time the class ends. But wait, the new students are not certified yet!

The class is followed by 48 hours of volunteer work which can include a variety of activities.

For example, at the Plant Clinic, anyone from the community can get help with gardening and landscaping issues. The information given to the public is reliable and science-based. Volunteers and full-time staff prep for phone, email and walk-in inquiries such as:

"What's this pest devouring my lilac? Why is my lawn dead and brown? Will this plant grow in my backyard?"

The more specific the question the better, and it's best to bring samples, even if it's a live insect. The Plant Clinic is located at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, at the OSU Extension office, where the Master Gardener classes also take place.

A large plant sale takes place at the fairgrounds every year. Again, volunteers are present to answer questions, take orders and do whatever else is needed during the event. In fact, if readers are looking to purchase perennials, annuals, herbs, or vegetables to add to their garden, this year's Annual Garden Fair & Plant Sale event takes place Saturday, June 1.

Volunteers can also earn hours from speaking opportunities and other related community engagement. However, their favorite activity is most likely when they get together and help out at the local demo gardens in Central Oregon. More fun than real work, they trim, weed, dig, plant and secretly hope their own garden flourishes as much in the future.

The largest demo garden can be found in Redmond at the OSU Extension Office. It would be easy to write an entire article about the diverse species located there, but I strongly suggest a visit to see it with your own eyes, especially in the late spring and summer.

click to enlarge Courtesy of OSU Extension Office The beautiful bounty of a community garden.

In Bend, Hollinshead Park is a diamond in the middle of the urban landscape. Readers might be familiar with the park as a favorite for off-leash dogs. It also has the old Hollinshead Barn, Sharecroppers House, and other outbuildings, all preserved pieces of the area's history. In addition to the demo garden, a community garden has plots for rent that are available to the public. Potential users do not have to be a Master Gardener to use a coveted plot, but you do have to register through a lottery system and get lucky.

In addition to a demo garden, the Discovery Garden in Northwest Crossing also has plots available for those who might not have enough space to grow flowers, vegetables and such. Alpenglow, the newest of the demo gardens, is still a work in progress, but visitors can already see native species emerging and adding beauty to the landscape.

Bend Park and Recreation District provides land and irrigation for these gardens to thrive. However, the majority of work done to maintain them is done by the volunteers of the Master Gardener program. It sounds like a lot of labor, but for them it's pure enjoyment. For locals and others visiting the parks, the gardens are not only beautifully eye popping during some months, but they also offer a valuable resource and are a great way to learn about native plants and what works in the gardens of our region.

For more information on the Master Gardener Program, the OSU Plant Clinic, and other community resources, check out extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/central.

OSU Master Gardener Annual Garden Fair & Plant Sale

Sat., Jun. 1, 9am-3pm

OSU Extension Service

3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond