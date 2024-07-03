Bend Summer Festival Returns This July

The heart of downtown Bend is set to transform into a lively hub filled with live music, artistic pop-up vendors and a vibrant community atmosphere for the much-anticipated Bend Summer Festival. The event takes place from Friday, July 12, to Sunday, July 14, offering attendees the chance to experience Central Oregon's longest-running art and crafts event. This year promises an unforgettable mix of creativity, entertainment and fun for the whole family.

"We are ecstatic to welcome everyone back to the Bend Summer Festival, a testament to the rich artistry, culture and community spirit of our region," said Aaron Switzer, event producer, (who is also the publisher of the Source Weekly). "With fresh partnerships and an expanded lineup of attractions, this year's festival is set to be an unparalleled celebration. We invite all to join in the festivities and make lasting summer memories in downtown Bend."

click to enlarge Courtesy of Lay It Out Events Bend Summer Festival takes place Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14 in downtown Bend.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can explore curated goods from art, design, and craft vendors, savor local food favorites and beverages, immerse themselves in various awe-inspiring art displays and enjoy the family fun zone for kids' entertainment. Highlights of the festival include a two-day skateboarding competition with Tactics, the renowned Oregon-based skateboarding brand, with an opportunity to snag stickers, prizes and more.

Beyond the music and arts, the Summer Festival includes the Conscious Living Showcase, aimed at inspiring and empowering others to create a sustainable environment. The Oregon Lifestyle Marketplace presents local handmade goods, specialty food products and award-winning wine, showcasing the unique offerings of the Pacific Northwest.

The excitement continues with a live music lineup on the Oregrown Main Stage over the course of the weekend, featuring standout performances from Bandulus, Watkins Glen and Leadbetter Band. Each evening will conclude with a headlining act, topping off a memorable day of festivities.

The festival aims to celebrate Oregon's vibrant lifestyle, spotlight local businesses and artist and advocate for conscious, sustainable living practices. Bend Summer Festival is sure to be a delightful weekend packed with summer fun.

Summer Festival

Fri., July 12, 4-10pm

Sat., July 13, 11am-10pm

Sun., July 14, 11am-5pm

Downtown Bend