Bend Yoga Festival 2023

The 2nd annual Bend Yoga Festival takes place next weekend, June 8-11, featuring 63 wellness events — from yoga classes to outdoor mindfulness opportunities. The festival's mission is to "to amplify health and wellness in the community and beyond by creating a world-class yoga festival rooted in the ancient cultural traditions of yoga and its related philosophies and practices," according to the festival's website.

click to enlarge Courtesy Bend Yoga Festival Website Bend Yoga Festival will have events running from 6:30am to 9:30pm from June 8 through June 11.

Though yoga is the center of the festival, it's not only yoga. Festival-goers can sign up for group paddle board sessions on the Deschutes, forest bathing on the river trail, mountain biking tours and meditation stargazing sessions.

Sessions begin at 6:30am and continue throughout the day, with multiple class options to choose from per time slot. A few of the yoga session classes include "It's Playtime! All Levels AcroYoga," "The Gut-Brain Connection & Yoga," "Grow Your Lotus" and "Awaken Creative Flow." Yoga classes invite all bodies, all levels, all paths to the practice.

A variety of pass options are available — two-day passes, advance three-day passes, advance four-day passes, single session passes and youth passes. Advance three- and four-day passes grant yogis with priority scheduling, one session per time slot access, gift swag and more. Two-day passes grant attendees with one session per time slot on Saturday and Sunday.

On Thursday and Friday, festival pass holders can attend "Yoga, Hike and Brew" at Smith Rock State Park for an additional $29. This event will start with an outdoor yoga class with views of the state park. Following the yoga, the group will head out for a 3.5-mile guided hike, learning about the geological history of the area. To top off the experience, participants can crack a cold local brew, sip and socialize.

click to enlarge Courtesy Bend Yoga Festival Website

Another highlight, add-on attraction is the "Star Gazing Paddle" on the Deschutes River. Attendees can take in the scenic, peaceful nature and look up to the stars. Boards, paddles, headlamps and guide are included.

The four-day festival will end with a river plunge at Riverbend Park at 2:30pm.

"You can make this a quiet and mindful release of all you're letting go of — the apana — or you can make this joyous and exuberant, a cleansing celebration. Check in with yourself at the end of the festival, and decide what approach will best serve you," states the festival website.

Bend Yoga Festival

Thu., June 8-Sun., Jun 11