Can It!

Learn to make mustard and summer sausage in a preservation workshop in Redmond

By

Adobe Stock
Learn how to properly can and preserve foods on Oct. 18

The aromatic blend of spices will waft through the air as the OSU Extension Service provides a Sausage Workshop and Canning Class in Redmond. This hands-on class combines the art of crafting delicious sausages with the practical skill of preserving foods through canning.

"OSU has a recipe for homemade sausage that is up to date, and we promote using up to date recipes sourced from reliable resources... and following the directions of course," said Glenda Hyde, associate professor of practice for the OSU Extension.

Participants will explore the science of food preservation, with a focus on safe canning practices. "All we want to do is help people understand the importance and safety when it comes to canning and preserving varying foods," said Hyde.

In the workshop, the group can expect to gain an appreciation for the precision and the attention to detail required for successful canning. One can also learn how canning not only extends the shelf life of canned goods, but also enhances their flavors, creating a depth and complexity that intensifies over time.

"All of our classes have a strong emphasis on beginners. Our mission is to get updated research and accurate information out to the public," Hyde continued, "...we have an evaluation on trends, and we listen to our contacts at fairs and within the community for what classes to offer so that we can address recurring issues in our community."

In a world increasingly dominated by mass-produced foods, this workshop brings people back to the roots of cooking, where skill, passion and quality ingredients reign supreme. "In these classes, traditional homemaking arts and skills are promoted as something that people can learn and do and excel at," said Hyde.

This workshop requires registration, with a deadline of Oct. 15.

For those interested in more information on preserving goods, the OSU Extension Service also provides resource and ingredient publications that are available for free to view and download.

Mustard and Summer Sausage Workshop
Oct. 18, 9am-Noon
Extension Conference Room
3800 SW Airport Way Building #4, Redmond
$15

About The Author

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

