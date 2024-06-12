Celebrate Juneteenth at the 4th Annual Central Oregon Jubilee

The 4th Annual Juneteenth Central Oregon Jubilee will be a two-day celebration at Drake Park on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16. This family-friendly community event, hosted by the Black-led organization, The Father's Group, aims to honor and celebrate Black history and culture with music, dancing, food and educational activities.

click to enlarge The Father's Group Instagram

Juneteenth, a combination of "June" and "19", commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union Army General Gordon Granger announced in Galveston, Texas, that all enslaved people were free. This occurred two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Today, Juneteenth is a nationwide celebration of freedom and a day of remembrance.

"It's a celebration of Black Liberation and one of the biggest focuses of the celebration is education," states Kenny Adams, the executive director and president of the board of The Father's Group. Adams emphasized the importance of understanding Black history through educational exhibits, vendors and activities held at the event. "We want attendees to have a good time and walk away with pertinent knowledge."

The event will feature a pop-up museum exhibit in collaboration with the High Desert Museum presenting educational information such as interactive displays, video loops and various placards that educate attendees about Black inventors and their contributions. The Deshaun Adderley Education Plaza will offer a deep dive into Black history, covering topics such as dance, music, food, fashion and hair. Other educational aspects include an exhibit on soul food, a display on the origins of Black fraternities and sororities called Divine 9, and a poignant "N-word" exhibit addressing derogatory terms and stereotypes.

The festival will also include the Barry Washington Jr. Entertainment Stage, showcasing artists from across the county, and a food area, Big Mama's Kitchen, offering a fusion of African, Caribbean and African American cuisine. Attendees can enjoy dishes including jollof rice, bok choy, deep-fried sweet plantains and barbecue ribs.

With live music, group dancing, kid-friendly games and story time, the Juneteenth Central Oregon Jubilee promises to be a robust and enriching experience. The Father's Group, committed to supporting the well-being and safety of the Black community in Central Oregon, aims to create an event that is both fun and educational for participants.

Join the celebration of Black liberation and independence, learn about the rich heritage and culture, enjoy great food, music and community at the Juneteenth Central Oregon Jubilee.

Juneteenth Central Oregon

June 15 and 16, 11am-5:30pm

Drake Park

777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend