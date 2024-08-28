Central Oregon Gears Up for Annual Heroes on the Run 5K

This September, Central Oregon's vibrant dog-loving community will come together for a day of fun and fundraising as Street Dog Hero hosts its 5th Annual Heroes on the Run 5K Fun Run at The Athletic Club of Bend. The event, set for Sept. 8, is a celebration of community, movement and the shared love for furry friends, all in support of Street Dog Hero's mission of benefiting rescue dogs in need.

Heroes on the Run is more than just a fundraiser; it's a family-friendly and dog-friendly event packed with activities for all ages. Participants are invited to run or walk the 5K course alongside their furry companions, contributing to a cause that's close to the heart of many in the community.

click to enlarge Kristen Elrod

In addition to the fun run, the event features a beer garden, local vendors, food trucks and live entertainment. Kids can enjoy a giant inflatable slide, face painting and crafting friendship bracelets.

"For our fifth annual event, we really want to go all out and make it the best yet. It's always been a great event, but this year we're aiming to make it better than before," says Kristen Elrod, executive director of Street Dog Hero.

This year's event introduces an exciting new highlight Elrod mentioned. Dogs from the recently closed Madras shelter will be special guests, giving the community a unique opportunity to meet rescued dogs in person. Additionally, the Bend photo bus will make its debut, offering attendees a fun, interactive experience at the event.

Elrod emphasizes that the event is open to all levels of participation, "Even if you're not a 5K person, you can still buy a ticket on our website and enjoy the beer garden. It's also free to attend the event, shop at the local vendors, grab a bite from the food trucks or just enjoy the entertainment. At any level you want to participate, there is something for people to enjoy."

click to enlarge Kristen Elrod

As the events' popularity grows, Elrod hints at exciting future expansions, including the possibility of adding a 10K route and bringing a wider variety of local vendors to showcase the best of Central Oregon's businesses.

"This event is a big part of what we do. It helps us raise the funds we need to save all of these dogs that people fall in love with. So really in any way that anyone can show their support there, we really appreciate it. It's a meaningful way for people to show their support for what we're doing," Elrod adds.

5th Annual Heroes on the Run 5K

Sun., Sep. 8, 10am-1pm

Athletic Club of Bend

61615 Athletic Club Dr., Bend