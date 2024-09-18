Central Oregon's Oktoberfest Events with Steins, Pretzels and Good Times

Oktoberfest is back, and it's time to celebrate! Whether you're donning lederhosen or a dirndl, Central Oregon offers plenty of ways to get into the festive spirit. From savoring pretzels at Prost! to sipping pints of Oktoberfest lager at McMenamins, here's how to join the fun during Oktoberfest 2024. Best of all, these events are free to attend – so gather your friends, grab your beer mugs and party German style!
Prost! is your go-to for an authentic Bavarian vibe. Get ready to clink stein in the lively biergarten, savor mouthwatering bratwursts and groove to live tunes. Don't miss their legendary Festbiers and a chance to grab a collective stein to take home.
This family friendly Oktoberfest rocks downtown Redmond with live music, beer tastings and games for all ages. Adults can compete in stein hoisting while kids tackle obstacle courses. With local vendors and a silent auction, the 16th Annual Redmond Kiwanis R'Oktoberfest offers a variety of ways to celebrate and enjoy the festivities.
Celebrate Oktoberfest at McMenamins Old St. Francis School in downtown Bend with great German eats and thirst-quenching brews all day with live music starting at 1pm. Enjoy an afternoon of Oktoberfest food specials in the O'Kanes courtyard, and listen to a variety of jams from Pete Kartsounes, The Vibesiftahs and Left on Wilson.
Prepare to raise your steins and cheers celebrating Oktoberfest at Worthy Brewing for a full day of festive fun. Worthy Brewing's Oktoberfest features authentic German cuisine, festive craft beers and a bustling night market where you can score anything from permanent jewelry to desserts. Top if off with axe throwing and live music for an unforgettable Oktoberfest experience.