Central Oregon's Oktoberfest Events with Steins, Pretzels and Good Times

click to enlarge Courtesy mcmenaminsosf IG

Oktoberfest is back, and it's time to celebrate! Whether you're donning lederhosen or a dirndl, Central Oregon offers plenty of ways to get into the festive spirit. From savoring pretzels at Prost! to sipping pints of Oktoberfest lager at McMenamins, here's how to join the fun during Oktoberfest 2024. Best of all, these events are free to attend – so gather your friends, grab your beer mugs and party German style!

Oktoberfest at Prost!





Prost! is your go-to for an authentic Bavarian vibe. Get ready to clink stein in the lively biergarten, savor mouthwatering bratwursts and groove to live tunes. Don't miss their legendary Festbiers and a chance to grab a collective stein to take home. Fri., Sep. 20-Sun., Sep. 22, 2-9pm

40 SW Century Dr., Bend

16th Annual Redmond Kiwanis R'Oktoberfest





This family friendly Oktoberfest rocks downtown Redmond with live music, beer tastings and games for all ages. Adults can compete in stein hoisting while kids tackle obstacle courses. With local vendors and a silent auction, the 16th Annual Redmond Kiwanis R'Oktoberfest offers a variety of ways to celebrate and enjoy the festivities.

Sat., Sep. 21, 2-9pm

Wild Ride Brewing

332 SW Fifth St., Redmond

McMenamins Oktoberfest

Celebrate Oktoberfest at McMenamins Old St. Francis School in downtown Bend with great German eats and thirst-quenching brews all day with live music starting at 1pm. Enjoy an afternoon of Oktoberfest food specials in the O'Kanes courtyard, and listen to a variety of jams from Pete Kartsounes, The Vibesiftahs and Left on Wilson.

Sat., Sep. 21, All day

700 NW Bond St., Bend

O ktoberfest and Night Market at Worthy Brewing





Prepare to raise your steins and cheers celebrating Oktoberfest at Worthy Brewing for a full day of festive fun. Worthy Brewing's Oktoberfest features authentic German cuisine, festive craft beers and a bustling night market where you can score anything from permanent jewelry to desserts. Top if off with axe throwing and live music for an unforgettable Oktoberfest experience.





Sat., Sep. 28, Noon-10pm

495 NE Bellevue Dr., Bend

Mini Oktoberfest





Head to Corral Tap Room in Prineville for a Mini Oktoberfest offering a laid-back atmosphere with refreshing lagers, traditional games and plenty of festival food to keep you fueled. A more intimate and fun celebration for the whole family.

Sat., Sep. 28, 1pm

Corral Tap Room & Food Carts

791 NW 3rd St., Prineville

Oktoberfest at Boneyard Pub









Boneyard Pub is putting a fresh spin on Oktoberfest with its newest festival-inspired beer, Bavarian pretzels and live music to keep the party going. It's a day-long celebration of German flavors and brews – grab a pint and enjoy the fun! Sat., Sept. 28, 11am-10pm