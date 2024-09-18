 Central Oregon's Oktoberfest Events with Steins, Pretzels and Good Times | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become a Member.
Join now Support Us

Central Oregon's Oktoberfest Events with Steins, Pretzels and Good Times

Celebrate Oktoberfest from Bend to Prineville with authentic beer, bratwursts and plenty of German-style fun

By

click to enlarge Central Oregon's Oktoberfest Events with Steins, Pretzels and Good Times
Courtesy mcmenaminsosf IG

Oktoberfest is back, and it's time to celebrate! Whether you're donning lederhosen or a dirndl, Central Oregon offers plenty of ways to get into the festive spirit. From savoring pretzels at Prost! to sipping pints of Oktoberfest lager at McMenamins, here's how to join the fun during Oktoberfest 2024. Best of all, these events are free to attend – so gather your friends, grab your beer mugs and party German style!

Oktoberfest at Prost!

Prost! is your go-to for an authentic Bavarian vibe. Get ready to clink stein in the lively biergarten, savor mouthwatering bratwursts and groove to live tunes. Don't miss their legendary Festbiers and a chance to grab a collective stein to take home.

Fri., Sep. 20-Sun., Sep. 22, 2-9pm
40 SW Century Dr., Bend

16th Annual Redmond Kiwanis R'Oktoberfest

This family friendly Oktoberfest rocks downtown Redmond with live music, beer tastings and games for all ages. Adults can compete in stein hoisting while kids tackle obstacle courses. With local vendors and a silent auction, the 16th Annual Redmond Kiwanis R'Oktoberfest offers a variety of ways to celebrate and enjoy the festivities.

Sat., Sep. 21, 2-9pm
Wild Ride Brewing
332 SW Fifth St., Redmond

McMenamins Oktoberfest

Celebrate Oktoberfest at McMenamins Old St. Francis School in downtown Bend with great German eats and thirst-quenching brews all day with live music starting at 1pm. Enjoy an afternoon of Oktoberfest food specials in the O'Kanes courtyard, and listen to a variety of jams from Pete Kartsounes, The Vibesiftahs and Left on Wilson.

Sat., Sep. 21, All day
700 NW Bond St., Bend

Oktoberfest and Night Market at Worthy Brewing

Prepare to raise your steins and cheers celebrating Oktoberfest at Worthy Brewing for a full day of festive fun. Worthy Brewing's Oktoberfest features authentic German cuisine, festive craft beers and a bustling night market where you can score anything from permanent jewelry to desserts. Top if off with axe throwing and live music for an unforgettable Oktoberfest experience.

Sat., Sep. 28, Noon-10pm
495 NE Bellevue Dr., Bend

Mini Oktoberfest
Head to Corral Tap Room in Prineville for a Mini Oktoberfest offering a laid-back atmosphere with refreshing lagers, traditional games and plenty of festival food to keep you fueled. A more intimate and fun celebration for the whole family.

Sat., Sep. 28, 1pm
Corral Tap Room & Food Carts
791 NW 3rd St., Prineville

Oktoberfest at Boneyard Pub
Boneyard Pub is putting a fresh spin on Oktoberfest with its newest festival-inspired beer, Bavarian pretzels and live music to keep the party going. It's a day-long celebration of German flavors and brews – grab a pint and enjoy the fun!

Sat., Sept. 28, 11am-10pm
1955 NE Division St., Bend

Savannah Mendoza

Savannah is a creative-based photographer and journalist in beautiful Bend, Oregon. She's a native from Portland and a proud University of Oregon Alumni who loves hiking, going to cute coffee shops and spends most of her free time pursuing photography! She's passionate about the outdoors, wellness, music and romanticizing...
More Go Here
All Outside
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 18-25, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation