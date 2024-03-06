Central Oregon's Winter PrideFest is Here!

The upcoming Central Oregon Winter PrideFest promises an unforgettable blend of entertainment, outdoor adventures and cultural experiences, uniting the community in a celebration of diversity and inclusion.

"This is the sixth year we'll be having it," OUT Central Oregon Board President Brayan Gonzalez explained. "It's four days of indoor/outdoor events and is a huge point of visibility for the community and in winter sports."

click to enlarge Courtesy Winter PrideFest Central Oregon Facebook The attendees from a past event smile their approval.

Similar to traditional summer Pride events, this Winter PrideFest strives to provide an inclusive and welcoming eniviroment for all members of the LGTBQ+ community and its allies.

"For me, it's personal. Bend is my hometown, I grew up here and moved back to the area in 2019," said Gonzalez. "Not only am I a person of color, I'm also a gay man who is living and working here in Bend and I want the community to be better here than when I was growing up." In addition to his duties as board president, Gonzalez also works full time as a teacher in the Bend-La Pine Schools District. "I work with students who are impacted every day by what happens in our society," he said. "Now that I'm an adult back in my community and I'm in a place where I can effect some sort of change, I'm trying to do that."

Winter PrideFest boasts an array of experiences that reflect the vibrant and diverse spirit of the Central Oregon LGBTQIA+ community. Kick off the festivities on Thursday, Mar. 7, with the Welcoming 'Snocial,' an evening of mingling and connection in the heart of the Old Mill District. The highlight of the night includes a riveting drag performance by the renowned RuPaul's Drag Race star, Willam.

click to enlarge Courtesy @winterpridefestcentraloregon Instagram

After that, prepare for a night of unapologetic and side-splitting comedy with Dana Goldberg, one of the top LGBTQ comedians in the country. Joined by Oregon's Sarah Levy and Logan Escobar, this event at the Midtown Ballroom promises laughter and entertainment.

Over the weekend, the community can keep the energy and advocacy going with a lodge party at the West Village Lodge on Mt. Bachelor. PrideFest also offers multiple affiliated events simultaneously at Campfire Hotel. "We have amazing partnerships with Mt. Bachelor, Campfire Hotel, Waypoint Hotel and the Old Mill District," Gonzalez boasted. "It's this full-circle moment for the organization, because every dollar we raise goes back into the community one way or another."

Central Oregon Winter PrideFest 2024

Thu.-Sun., Mar. 7-10

Old Mill District, Mt. Bachelor and various locations