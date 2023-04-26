Conscious Commuting with May 2023 Walk + Roll

As the sun comes out and the temperatures heat up, the wheels are rolling out for spring. Central and Eastern Oregonians are invited to hop on their bikes and put on their walking shoes for a commuting challenge to kick off the warm weather season. The May 2023 Walk + Roll Challenge begins Monday, May 8 and ends Friday, May 19. This timeline gives participants two full work weeks to show off their pedal and step mileage.



The May 2023 Walk + Roll Challenge encourages innovative transportation options and provides a little bit of competition.

"Dust off your shoes, get on your bike, celebrate spring and win some prizes," said Kim Curley, Commute Options community engagement coordinator.

To get involved, adult community members create a Get There Oregon account to log commutes. Heading to work, running an errand, going to meet up with some friends — it all counts. Eligible modes of transportation include bicycling, walking, using an electric or kick scooter and skating. After four logged trips before May 19, participants are entered in the prize drawings. The more trips logged, the better chance of winning.

Local transportation and outdoor companies will provide prizes at the end of the challenge, including Bend Park and Recreation District, Gear Fix, Mountain Works Bicycles, Blazin' Saddles, Bend Electric Bikes, Old Man Mountain and Commute Options.

For those who are fueled by competition, the Get There Oregon site will show the Walk + Roll leaderboard with rank, name and number of trips. The site also will show challenge totals—number of trips, money saved, CO2 savings, distance and calories burned.

On Thursday, May 11, students K-8 will have the opportunity to participate in the Walk + Roll Challenge and log their commute through Google forms by May 19. Kiddos will also be entered to win local outdoor prizes.

May 2023 Walk + Roll Challenge

May 8-19

Central and Eastern Oregon



