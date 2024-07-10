Cork & Barrel's Annual Wine Event Raises Funds for KIDS Center

Cork & Barrel, renowned for hosting one of Central Oregon's largest wine events, hosts its 12th annual three-day fundraiser benefiting KIDS Center. This year's event takes place from July 18-20, with winemaker dinners held at various locations on July 18, and Friday and Saturday's events held at the Athletic Field at Central Oregon Community College.

click to enlarge Courtesy Cork & Barrel Cork & Barrel hosts one of Central Oregon’s largest wine and food events over the course of three days to raise money for KIDS Center.

Each year, Cork & Barrel features a different wine region, and over 1,000 fellow wine lovers gather for this high-end wine and food series. This year, attendees can experience Napa Valley wines and learn about the region directly from the winemakers.

The event schedule includes winemaker dinners on Thursday, July 18 held at Cellar 65 and Flights Wine Bar. Friday's event, "Sip," is a casual tasting event with small bites from local restaurants, wine samples and auction items. The grand finale on Saturday, the gala event "Grand Cru," features a formal multi-course seated dinner provided by the Newman Hotel Group, appetizers from Zydeco and a live auction.

"The community really shows up for these events and is generous in helping us meet the KIDS Center fundraising goals," explains Ginger Stevens, director of development and marketing at KIDS Center. "We have folks that show up year after year and support KIDS Center through auction items, Paddle Raise, silent auctions and raffles. It's magical to see the generosity that people just give from their hearts."

All proceeds from the Cork & Barrel event directly benefit KIDS Center, helping to provide free services to local families impacted by abuse, thanks to the generosity of sponsors, wineries, partners and friends.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the event come together with all the hard work from the volunteers and everyone involved to create a fun and rewarding experience for participants," says Drusilla Ross, KIDS Center's fundraising events coordinator. "At the heart of it is raising money for KIDS Center, ensuring we continue helping children impacted by abuse to heal and move forward."

Cork & Barrel

July 18, 6pm and July 19-20, 4:30pm

COCC Athletic Field

2600 NW College Way, Bend