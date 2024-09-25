Create, Craft and Celebrate: Fall Art Happenings in Central Oregon

As the air turns crisp and the leaves begin to change, Central Oregon's art scene comes alive with a variety of creative gatherings. For those looking to explore artistic talents, admire local masterpieces or simply embrace the festive spirit of the season, there's something to explore among this Fall Arts and Style Roundup.

click to enlarge LIOE

Artist Reception: Photography of James Parsons Fourth Friday Art Walk

Central Oregon adventure photographer James Parsons invites you to dive into the rugged beauty of the Pacific Northwest with "Extreme Oregon," his captivating photography project. Enjoy a glass of wine, nibble on ginger snaps and lose yourself in the grandeur of Oregon's wild landscapes. Fri., Sep. 27, 4-7pm at Makin' It Local. 281 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters. Free.



Date Night – Turn Wine Bottles into Drinking Glasses

Looking for a unique twist on date night? Head to DIY Cave where you and your partner can turn empty wine bottles into beautiful drinking glasses. Learn to cut, shape and polish with expert guidance. Cheers to a memorable night of creativity and fun during the fall season. Fri., Sep. 27, 6pm at DIY Cave. 444 SE Ninth St. Suite 150, Bend. $129



Last Saturday Art Walk

Stroll through the Old Iron Works Arts District, where local creativity flourishes. Explore artists' studios, catch a glimpse of their latest projects and enjoy live jazz while savoring food and drinks. It'll be the Last Saturday Art Walk of the festive series. Sat., Sep. 28, 9am-5pm at The Old Iron Works. 50 SE Scott St., Bend. Free.



Bend Fall Festival

Pumpkins, cider and crisp fall air – it's time for the Bend Fall Festival! Stroll through downtown Bend and immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of autumn with gourmet food, live music and the arts of promenade. The harvest season is here and so is the fun. Fri., Oct. 4, 5-10pm, Sat., Oct. 5, 11am-10pm, Sun., Oct. 6, 11am-5pm in downtown Bend. Free.



Paint Night at Modern Games – Halloween Scene

Get your spooky vibes on at Modern Games' Halloween-themed paint night. Whether you're an experienced artist or a first timer, this fun event will guide you in crafting a hauntingly beautiful scene to get you in the Halloween spirit. Oct. 7, 6-8pm at Modern Games. 550 SW Industrial Way #150, Bend. $45.



Adult Paint Parties at Bend Wine Bar

Sip on your favorite wine and express yourself at the Bend Wine Bar's Adult Paint Party. Enjoy happy hour specials while painting in a relaxed, social setting – no prior experience needed. Wed., Oct. 9, 6-8pm The Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room. 550 SW Industrial Way Suite 194, Bend. $45



Ladies Craft Night Out – Pumpkin Centerpieces

Celebrate the season with a cozy evening of crafting! Design a stunning dried floral pumpkin centerpiece for your fall décor. Gather you friends, grab a pint from Bridge 99 Brewery and let the autumn magic begin. Tue., Oct. 15, 5:30-8pm at Bridge 99 Brewery. 63063 Layton Ave., Bend. $70.



Crafts & Drafts Brewery Paint Parties – Fall Aspens

Raise a glass to a night of fun at Craft Kitchen and Brewery. Sip on local craft beers while painting beautiful aspens in this fun, laid-back environment. No prior painting skills are needed – just bring your sense of adventure and prepare for an evening of laughs and channeling your inner artist. Thu., Oct. 17, 6-8pm at Craft Kitchen & Brewery. 62988 Layton Ave. #103, Bend. $45.



Inktober Pen and Ink – Mountainscapes

Join artist Sage Flannery for an Inktober-themed workshop where participants create a dramatic mountain landscape using only black ink and pen. Great for all ages, this class teaches techniques to add a starry night sky with latex resist. Tue., Oct. 22, 5-6:30pm at Freak'n Art. 1265 NW Wall St., Bend. $45.