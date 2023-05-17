 Dirty Half Turns 22 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become an Insider and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

Dirty Half Turns 22

FootZone's Trail Half Marathon leads runners down scenic, single-track routes on Phil's Trail

By

FootZone started hosting the Dirty Half Marathon in 2001 out at Phil's Trailhead, and it was an instant hit. When it was created it was the first trail half marathon in the Pacific Northwest, according to Thomas Morgan, buyer at FootZone. After the community showed up in support 22 years ago, FootZone has been making it bigger and better every year.

click to enlarge Dirty Half Turns 22
David Wilson
Hoka, Cascade Lakes Brewing Co., Backporch Coffee Roasters and Step & Spine Physical Therapy are the sponsors of the race. At the finish line, runners can enjoy perks from these businesses.

The trail starts at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on Skyline Ranch Road. The first half-mile leads the runners to Phil's Trail, and it's singletrack from there. With mountain views and winding paths, this race is considered a beginner-friendly trail run. The total elevation gain is around 945 ft. On the run, five aid stations are spread out for racers to hydrate and fuel.

"The Dirty Half is a good first race if it's your first trail race or your first trail half marathon because the trail is so winding and mellow," Morgan said. "There aren't a whole lot of climbs. Most trail runners would consider this race flat. It's just a really good race that both road runners, new runners and anyone can enjoy."

click to enlarge Dirty Half Turns 22
David Wilson
The Dirty Half is an easy, beginner-friendly half marathon for runners looking to ease into long distance trail runs.

The proximity to town also makes the Dirty Half an attractive trail race. Many trails are several miles from town, require ample planning and involve early wake-up times. The Dirty Half's location offers accessible hospitality and recreation.

At the finish line, racers and supporters will be able to enjoy post-race chats and therapy tips from Step & Spine Physical Therapy, beer from Cascade Lakes Brewing Co., coffee from Backporch Coffee Roasters, music, post-race eats and FootZone branded gear. Central Oregonians might only know FootZone as the running store in downtown Bend, but the organization's involvement goes beyond selling gear.

click to enlarge Dirty Half Turns 22
MarkStockamp

"We want to be a real community asset. And that's a big thing for us [at FootZone], is to reach everyone where they're at — not only runners, but walkers, people who need comfort shoes. [Hosting the Dirty Half] is just one more way for us to reach out to folks and one more piece of the puzzle where they can enjoy the experience of the trails, the roads and all that Bend has to offer," said Colleen Moyer, FootZone's store manager.

Registration is open until day of race, on June 3. Start time is 7am sharp.

FootZone's Dirty Half Marathon
Sat., June 3, 7am
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend
$80-$90

About The Author

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Go Here
All Outside

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Events

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Allie Noland

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 17-29, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation