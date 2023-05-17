Dirty Half Turns 22

FootZone started hosting the Dirty Half Marathon in 2001 out at Phil's Trailhead, and it was an instant hit. When it was created it was the first trail half marathon in the Pacific Northwest, according to Thomas Morgan, buyer at FootZone. After the community showed up in support 22 years ago, FootZone has been making it bigger and better every year.

click to enlarge David Wilson Hoka, Cascade Lakes Brewing Co., Backporch Coffee Roasters and Step & Spine Physical Therapy are the sponsors of the race. At the finish line, runners can enjoy perks from these businesses.

The trail starts at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on Skyline Ranch Road. The first half-mile leads the runners to Phil's Trail, and it's singletrack from there. With mountain views and winding paths, this race is considered a beginner-friendly trail run. The total elevation gain is around 945 ft. On the run, five aid stations are spread out for racers to hydrate and fuel.

"The Dirty Half is a good first race if it's your first trail race or your first trail half marathon because the trail is so winding and mellow," Morgan said. "There aren't a whole lot of climbs. Most trail runners would consider this race flat. It's just a really good race that both road runners, new runners and anyone can enjoy."

click to enlarge David Wilson The Dirty Half is an easy, beginner-friendly half marathon for runners looking to ease into long distance trail runs.

The proximity to town also makes the Dirty Half an attractive trail race. Many trails are several miles from town, require ample planning and involve early wake-up times. The Dirty Half's location offers accessible hospitality and recreation.

At the finish line, racers and supporters will be able to enjoy post-race chats and therapy tips from Step & Spine Physical Therapy, beer from Cascade Lakes Brewing Co., coffee from Backporch Coffee Roasters, music, post-race eats and FootZone branded gear. Central Oregonians might only know FootZone as the running store in downtown Bend, but the organization's involvement goes beyond selling gear.

click to enlarge MarkStockamp

"We want to be a real community asset. And that's a big thing for us [at FootZone], is to reach everyone where they're at — not only runners, but walkers, people who need comfort shoes. [Hosting the Dirty Half] is just one more way for us to reach out to folks and one more piece of the puzzle where they can enjoy the experience of the trails, the roads and all that Bend has to offer," said Colleen Moyer, FootZone's store manager.

Registration is open until day of race, on June 3. Start time is 7am sharp.



FootZone's Dirty Half Marathon

Sat., June 3, 7am

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend