Discover Fall's Magic

Families are invited to experience the beauty of fall together during "Kids Falling for Nature," a guided nature walk, hosted by Deschutes Land Trust on September 21. Led by hike leader Mary Yanalcanlin, children will discover birds, explore pine forests and witness the seasonal changes in the Metolius Preserve.

Deschutes Land Trust, a nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving Central Oregon's landscapes, regularly offers family-friendly opportunities to connect with nature. This event, great for kids ages 4-10, is designed to help children and families experience the fall transition in an engaging and interactive way.

click to enlarge Courtesy Deschutes Land Trust Sean Rea Children and families can explore the Metolius Reserve on a nature walk led by Mary Yanalcanlin Sep. 21.

"We love hosting family outings to get kids outside exploring nature," said Sarah Mowry, the Deschutes Land Trust's community engagement director. "Mary is wonderful with kids and wanted to do something around the turn of the season. She typically leads these events at the end of summer to welcome fall."

Yanalcanlin, a Montessori teacher and member of the East Cascades Audubon Society, will guide families on a 1-to-2-mile nature walk through the preserve, pointing out birds, signs of the changing season and anything that catches the children's interest.

"Mary is great at following the kids' inspiration," Mowry added. "If they're excited about something, she'll take the time to explore it with them, rather than sticking strictly to a plan. A big part of being outside is encouraging kids to explore what sparks their interest."

Mowry noted the joy she sees in both kids and parents during these walks. "It's great to see how much fun the kids are having and how happy the parents are from seeing their children enjoy the outdoors."

Through these guided nature walks, Deschutes Land Trust hopes to inspire families to foster a deeper connection with nature and encourage children to develop a lifelong appreciation for the environment.

"Our main mission is to conserve and care for the lands here in Central Oregon, and kids are a big part of that too. We want to inspire the next generation of kids to get out there and explore beautiful places that we've protected and then hopefully help protect them as they get older."

Kids Falling for Nature

Sat., Sep. 21, 1-3pm

Metolius Preserve, Camp Sherman