Entangle: Where Art, Music and Community Intertwine

An upcoming event offers a unique opportunity to experience art in a way that's both immersive and meaningful. Whether you're an artist, a supporter of the arts or simply curious, this event promises to be a memorable experience that brings people together in creative ways. The Entangle exhibit, hosted by Invisible Threads, is a two-day immersive art experience, scheduled for Sept. 13 and 14 at Open Space Event Studios. The organizers invite you to explore a world where art, community and connection intertwine.

Invisible Threads, a series of events organized throughout Central Oregon, is about creating safe space for people to gather, enjoy music and support the creative community. The Entangle exhibit, led by community organizers Caitlin Wraith and Rachel Lee Carmen, brings this mission to life by blending visual performance with interactive art, encouraging attendees to engage with the art and each other.

click to enlarge Courtesy Invisible Threads Instagram Presented by Invisible Threads, Entangle is a two-day immersive and interactive art exhibit held at Open Space Event Studios.

What began as a series of intimate house shows two years ago has grown into a larger community-driven initiative that continues to evolve.

"I always wanted to create an inclusive, safe environment where art and music can coexist and where creative voices are empowered," says Wraith, reflecting on the roots of the Invisible Threads project.

The "Entangle" exhibit features 14 interactive art installations, workshops, live performances and film screenings, showcasing the talents of over 30 local artists. Among the installations, Wraith described a writing room set up inside a cozy blanket fort — a space where participants can sit, relax and write with intention.

"Entangle is more than supporting local art and music," Wraith explains. "We're creating a space where people can feel safe, vulnerable and truly connected."

Part of Invisible Threads mission is to foster a sense of community that extends beyond the exhibit and event. Wraith and Carmen emphasize the generosity and collaborative spirit of the participating artists.

"I'm really looking forward to the connections that are made," Wraith says. "It's been beautiful to witness these artists, many of whom have never worked together before, not only become collaborators but become friends."

"What drew me to Invisible Threads initially was the warmth, cohesiveness and generosity that defines these events," Carmen adds. "It's a space where everyone — artists and attendees alike can feel supported and inspired."

Entangle Exhibit

Fri., Sep. 13 and Sat., Sep. 14, Noon-10pm

Open Space Event Studios

220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend