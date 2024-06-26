Explore The Pacific Northwest 2024 Overland Expo

Calling all outdoor adventurists! The Overland Expo Pacific Northwest 2024 is set to be the premier overlanding event, as the second of four U.S. event series, spanning three days from June 28-30 at the Deschutes County Expo Center in Redmond.

The professional-level trade show brings together over 300 exhibitors showcasing the latest offerings in overland, adventure travel, outdoor, camping and motorcycle gear. Featured exhibitors include well-known brands such as Outside Van, Hiatus Campers and Nomad Kitchen Co., among many others.

"Overland Expo has become the world's gathering place for brands and consumers to come together to celebrate the enthusiasm for backcountry adventure," said Jessica Kirchner, vice president of consumer events for Emerald, owners of Overland Expo.

Courtesy Overland Expo The Pacific Northwest Overland Expo 2024 takes place at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center in Redmond June 28-30.

The expo features 300 hours of educational programs filled with slideshows, presentations, demonstrations and activities presented by instructors from across the country. One of the highlights includes the launch of "Women Who Wander," a new series featuring female-specific education throughout the day during the weekend and engaging fireside chats on Friday night from 7-9pm.

"Brands debut their latest and greatest products, while friends who come every year create memories while learning new skills. In addition, those new to the overland world can learn first-hand best practices from a welcoming community," states Kirchner.

Other highlights of the expo include the popular BF Goodrich "Find Yourself Off-Road" attraction, which features a custom-built off-road course, where attendees can navigate various terrains atop BF Goodrich tires. New this year is the Land Rover "Vehicular Games," presented by the Pacific Coast Rover Club and the Association of North American Rover Clubs.

"We look forward to nurturing the momentum of our overlanding series, introducing more consumers to this experience," said Kirchner, "New, casual participants are seeking simple, easy experiences rather than epic expeditions. Our event series caters to both new and experienced overlanders, providing a wide range of activities, brands and training sessions to enhance their overlanding adventures."

The Overland Expo provides a unique opportunity for overland enthusiasts to gain insight into a wide range of outdoor gear and travel rigs.

Overland Expo PNW 2024

Fri., June 28, 8am-5pm, Sat., June 29, 8am-5pm, Sun., June 30, 9am-3pm

Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center

3800 SE Airport Wy., Redmond

$25-$200



