Exploring Evergreen: Mt. Bachelor's New Trail for Hikers and Bikers

Last week, I spent a delightful afternoon at Mt. Bachelor exploring the new Evergreen trail, a mixed-used path for hiking and downhill mountain biking. Taking the chairlift up to Pine Marten Lodge, I watched mountain bikers below, feeling a thrill of anticipation. From the lodge, I made my way to the trailhead just west of the lodge. Mt. Bachelor offers seven hiking trails with no permit required, making it accessible to enjoy the stunning scenery. The sun was shining, the mountain air was crisp and I took in the overview of the trail, made possible by Visit Bend's Sustainability Fund and the nonprofit Discover Your Forest.

click to enlarge Garrett Lockrem The New Evergreen Trail opened on Aug. 1

"We are thrilled to see this project come to fruition, as it highlights our continued dedication to creating, stewarding and restoring the Central Oregon landscapes vital to our community and a sustainable future," said Karen Walsh, executive director of Discover Your Forest.

The Evergreen trail officially opened on Aug. 1 and is a new addition to Mt. Bachelor's summer activities. As the first designated easy hiking and bike trail, it's great for a family-friendly Central Oregon adventure. Stretching 4.5 miles from the West Village base area to Pine Marten Lodge, the trail offers a 9-mile round trip if you choose to hike up and back down. For a more leisurely experience, hikers and mountain bikers can purchase a scenic chairlift ticket or pass.

click to enlarge Garrett Lockrem The Evergreen is a mixed-used trail on Mt. Bachelor.

"This trail is a great option for young families, sightseers or casual mountain bikers," said Dustin Smith, Mt. Bachelor's director of mountain operations. "It was intentionally built to offer an introduction to Mt. Bachelor trails and a mellow experience for all ability levels."

Due to the lava rock, it's recommended to wear sturdy hiking shoes or boots. As I descended the trail, there were sweeping views of the Cascade mountains, tranquil lakes and evergreen trees scattered across the landscape. The Evergreen trail accommodates two-way traffic for hikers and downhill traffic for bikers, providing access for both local adventurers and visitors.

Mt. Bachelor Evergreen Trail

Mt. Bachelor Westside Village

13000 SW Century Dr., Bend