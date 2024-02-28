click to enlarge Courtesy SheJumps From staff to volunteers, the SheJumps staff contains bold adventurous spirits who want to encourage women to brave the outdoor world.

SheJumps is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating opportunities for women and girls to engage in outdoor adventures, ranging from skiing to hiking, camping and more.

This Sunday, adrenaline meets empowerment as this trailblazing nonprofit organization gears up for an exhilarating skiing event, "SheJumps, Get the Girls Out."

The nationwide campaign promises a day of powder-packed adventures and a celebration of female camaraderie on the slopes.

"This whole vision is to unite women, girls, transgender, cisgender, as well as non-binary individuals," explained Executive Director of SheJumps, Claire Smallwood. "We want to encourage people to get outside, foster a sense of adventure and truly celebrate being outdoors."

click to enlarge Courtesy SheJumps

Since its inception in 2007, SheJumps has transformed into a dynamic nationwide force, breaking down the barriers to outdoor recreation. Originally focused on increasing female participation, it has evolved into a vibrant community that champions women's empowerment. "When we first started, we knew we wanted to make the outdoors a team sport. There have been many experiences of women being the token female in a group of guys and not seeing a lot of women portrayed in adventure media," said Smallwood.

SheJumps believes in the power of shared experiences and that gaining leadership skills, empathy and self-discovery are all achievable through adventure. "Finding confidence outside of traditional sports is so important," Smallwood emphasized. "At any point in your outdoor journey, we want to be able to offer something for that. We believe that trying new things is really important for developing that confidence, creating community and learning new skills."

click to enlarge Courtesy SheJumps

Through educational initiatives, mentorship programs and inclusive events, SheJumps has also inspired a new generation of women to embrace outdoor thrills. "SheJumps is striving to be a part of the conversation and we're making sure that we create space at the table for all expansive gender identities, ethnicities and orientations," Smallwood said. "Reinvesting and re-distributing resources to the most historically excluded groups has been a huge step forward for us."

"SheJumps, Get the Girls Out," put on by a team of dedicated volunteers and operations manager Liz Sequeira, provides an opportunity to connect with like-minded women, including professional snowboarder Sarka Pancochova. Attendees, whether seasoned skiers or first timers, can forge friendships, network with outdoor enthusiasts and win gifts from prize drawings with swag from Mad Hippie, Stio, Pit Viper and more.

SheJumps, Get The Girls Out!

Sun., Mar. 3, 9:30am

Mount Bachelor Ski Resort – West Village

13000 SW Century Dr., Bend