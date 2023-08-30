While brave first responders do their best to contain the harmful flames during wildfire season, another group in our community is doing all they can to help as well. The youth of Deschutes County, who will inherit the consequences of current environmental policies, played a significant role in organizing the upcoming Global Climate Strike set for Sept. 15. This generation's concern for future has grown into a powerful force, advocating for transformative change and generating the founding of multiple environmental groups within the area. One of these groups is the Deschutes Youth Climate Coalition, often seen standing on the corner of Newport and Wall Street with signs encouraging all of us to do our part. In partnership with the Bend chapter of Fridays for the Future, a youth-organized international climate concern organization, founded by climate activist Greta Thunberg, the Deschutes Youth Climate Coalition will march in a Global Climate Strike on Sept. 15 to raise awareness of the many climate threats we face.

click to enlarge Courtesy Deschutes Youth Climate Coalition Facebook Members of both climate groups can be spotted by their incredible signs.

During the strike, keep your eyes out for passionate young activists carrying posters that read more like warning signs with messages like "There is no planet B," "System change, not climate change," "Honor the Planet" and "Our future, our right to fight."

Freddy Finney-Jordet, an organizer of the event and a member of the DYCC since 2019, wants to further underline the need for action right here at home.

"We want to encourage a move away from fossil fuels, and we're excited to meet anyone passionate about the same thing," Finney-Jordet said. He hopes that with an increased frequency of events that many will feel called to act. "Our overarching goals are based in our local community, but we would love to focus on raising awareness of the harmful effects of climate change throughout our globe."

Inspired by the urgency of the climate crisis, Amelia Dubose, a member of Fridays for the Future, hopes that protesters both local, and worldwide are encouraged to stand united with their cause and to demand a bold and immediate response to curb greenhouse gas emissions and protect the planet. "There are still a lot of people who don't know how bad the climate crisis has become," she said, "...one of the major effects has been happening right in front of us, all that smoke was right in front of our eyes!"

Both members are unapologetically optimistic about the future generations. "I am a proud member of Gen-Z, and I feel that a lot of people around my age want to be involved," Finney-Jordet said when asked about his thoughts on whether his peers would feel the call to action the same way he did. Dubose expanded on being in awe of her peers' capacity for caring about the current climate crisis, saying, "Truly amazing youth all around the world are getting involved and that is really inspiring."

People of all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life are invited to attend the peaceful strike on Sept. 15, as they march from Bend City Hall through downtown before arriving at Newport and Wall Street, a corner that members of both groups affectionately refer to as "Peace Corner."

Global Climate Strike

Fri., Sept. 15, 5 pm

Bend City Hall

710 NW Wall St., Bend