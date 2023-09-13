As we bid farewell to the lazy days of summer and embrace the vibrant colors of fall, Heart of Oregon's Endless Summer Nights festival promises to be a grand finale to an event-packed summer. This year's celebration not only provides an opportunity for families and friends to come together, but also a chance to make a meaningful difference in the lives of future generations. Mark your calendars and enjoy all that summer has to offer one last time on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Bend Park and Float for a day of fun, food and fundraising.

click to enlarge Courtesy Heart of Oregon Corps. Endless Summer Nights offers wholesome summer fun before fall arrives.

This festival, the final of two fundraising events that Heart of Oregon puts on throughout the year, is shaping up to be its most amazing yet! Leanna Williams, one of the organizers of the festival and member of the Heart of Oregon, said, "The best way I could describe this fundraiser is that it's a family-friendly street fair with local brews, food trucks, bounce houses, face painting and a cycle pub relay race with our gold level corporate sponsors."

While all the food and our favorite beers may sound like reason enough to support the event, what makes Endless Summer Nights stand out is the power of community collaboration that shines through beautifully as the festival's organizers and volunteer team consists of dedicated individuals from all walks of life.

The festival is undoubtedly a celebration of summer's end, but it also carries a deeper purpose, with proceeds of the event benefiting Heart of Oregon, the local organization dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of community members. The funds raised directly support HOC's outdoor conservation groups, opportunities to work for the U.S. Forest Service and the chance to earn GED, or undergraduate credits while building affordable housing.

"The focal point of our events is truly all about bringing the community together and spreading the word to benefit our programs," Williams said. HOC offers six different programs in the local area, offering those between the ages of 16 to 24 opportunities in career planning, educational resources and professional skills development.

"I've been with Heart of Oregon for two years now. I knew I wanted a job that felt rewarding and was rooted in helping my local community, and when I became a part of Heart of Oregon, I knew I had made the right decision," Williams offered.

Endless Summer Nights

Sat., Sept. 16, 3-6:30pm

Bend Park and Float

1000 SW Bradbury Way, Bend