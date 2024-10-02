Interactive Creativity Comes Alive at Bend Fall Festival's Art in Action Avenue

As the crisp air rolls into Bend, downtown transforms into a vibrant celebration of art, music and community at the annual Bend Fall Festival. Picture yourself wandering through downtown with a pumpkin spice latte in hand, browsing art displays, enjoying live music and sampling local food and drinks. From family-friendly activities to creative installations, the festival packs the essence of the harvest season into one festive weekend.

Taking place Friday Oct. 4 through Sunday Oct. 6, the Bend Fall Festival brings the community together for three days of autumn fun in downtown Bend.

click to enlarge LIOE At this year's Bend Fall Festival, attendees can help create an art piece out of recycled materials.

This year, Lay It Out Events – the Source Weekly's sister company -- is collaborating with local Eugene artists Yustina Salnikova and Joel Dean Stockdill to create an interactive sculpture made entirely from recycled materials. In a creative nod to sustainability, the installation offers attendees a chance to participate in its construction. This exciting project, along with steamroller printmaking, a clay studio, pumpkin painting and more, will be featured in the Festival's, "Art In Action Avenue."

"The pumpkin painting area at Fall Fest is one of the most beloved activities we offer every year – free mini pumpkins and the chance for kids to paint their very own designs," said Megan Burton, marketing director. "We wanted to expand this experience and we were given a generous grant from the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund to make that happen. For the past two years, we've been able to offer several different interactive activities for attendees."

Festivalgoers are encouraged to stop by and help build the recycled sculpture and become part of the artistic magic. Other hands-on opportunities include the Central Oregon Metal Arts Guild booth, where kids can try their hand at blacksmithing techniques to create jewelry.

"When attendees have the chance to interact with art it makes for a more lasting memory," Burton explains. "It also gives artists the opportunity to share their stories and for attendees to become a part of that story."

After trying your hand at some of the interactive art stations, be sure to take a stroll down Brooks Alley, where you'll find artists bringing their work to life right before your eyes. Explore the work of more than 80 fine art artists and craftspeople who are showcasing their talent at this year's festival.

Bend Fall Festival

Fri., Oct. 4, 5-10pm

Sat., Oct. 5, 11am-10pm

Sun., Oct. 6, 11am-5pm