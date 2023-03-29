 Ladies, Get Your Running Shoes On! | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Insider to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

Ladies, Get Your Running Shoes On!

Beginner-centric running programs from Ceiling: Unlimited Health Coaching offer women a way to find comfort and confidence

By

Running can be an intimidating sport to get into, because it requires confidence and motivation. Progress is built step by step, and it can be hard to find the "umph" to get out on the trails or streets. Ceiling: Unlimited Health Coaching offers women in Bend an opportunity to ease into the sport with a body and mind connection.

click to enlarge Ladies, Get Your Running Shoes On!
Pexels
Michelle Poirot is uniting women through beginner-centric running programs.

Michelle Poirot is the owner of Ceiling: Unlimited Health Coaching, has coached running for almost 10 years and focuses on empowering women through movement.

"Over my nine years of coaching, it became obvious that beginning women runners want a safe and welcoming place to learn to run that engages their bodies and their minds. I'm excited to offer the option of a women-only 5k group and to be including topics related to behavior change science — truly the special sauce of making running sustainable and fun," said Poirot, in a press release.

On April 15, Poirot invites the running-curious to a free program, "Breathe and Believe." This is a two-hour, in-person event that will unveil the problems that beginner runners face — including —breath work and confidence — and how to overcome them.

Starting April 22, Poirot will coach a nine-week beginner-centric female running group, "Learn to Run Bend Women's 5K Training Group." Over the nine weeks, the group will meet twice a week, ease into the foundation of running and gain an understanding for body care along the way, including nutrition, proper gear, form and rest. The group will train for the Redmond Run 5K on June 17.

Registration is open for both programs at ceilingunlimitedhealthcoaching.com.

Breathe and Believe
Sat., April 15, 8am
Register for public park location
Free

Learn to Run Bend Women's 5K Training Group
Nine-week course, starts Sat., April 22
Bend
$210-$250

About The Author

Allie Noland

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Go Here
All Outside

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

More by Allie Noland

  • Get Funky with ORGONE

    Nine-piece funk band hits the Volcanic stage and brings soul to Bend

    By Allie Noland

    Get Funky with ORGONE

  • Women Shredding the Parks

    Female skiers and snowboarders are invited to the Women's Progression Sessions at Mt. Bachelor to learn freeride and freestyle

    By Allie Noland

    Women Shredding the Parks
More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

  • Women Shredding the Parks

    Female skiers and snowboarders are invited to the Women's Progression Sessions at Mt. Bachelor to learn freeride and freestyle

    By Allie Noland

    Women Shredding the Parks

  • XC Skiing Like A Pioneer Mailman

    John Craig Memorial Ski Race and Tour celebrates winter beauty and the story of a journey across the McKenzie Pass

    By Allie Noland

    XC Skiing Like A Pioneer Mailman

  • Ski for All with OAS

    Oregon Adaptive Sports hosts a fundraiser to spread outdoor accessibility awareness

    By Allie Noland

    Ski for All with OAS
More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 29-10, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation