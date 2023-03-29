Ladies, Get Your Running Shoes On!

Running can be an intimidating sport to get into, because it requires confidence and motivation. Progress is built step by step, and it can be hard to find the "umph" to get out on the trails or streets. Ceiling: Unlimited Health Coaching offers women in Bend an opportunity to ease into the sport with a body and mind connection.



Michelle Poirot is uniting women through beginner-centric running programs.

Michelle Poirot is the owner of Ceiling: Unlimited Health Coaching, has coached running for almost 10 years and focuses on empowering women through movement.

"Over my nine years of coaching, it became obvious that beginning women runners want a safe and welcoming place to learn to run that engages their bodies and their minds. I'm excited to offer the option of a women-only 5k group and to be including topics related to behavior change science — truly the special sauce of making running sustainable and fun," said Poirot, in a press release.

On April 15, Poirot invites the running-curious to a free program, "Breathe and Believe." This is a two-hour, in-person event that will unveil the problems that beginner runners face — including —breath work and confidence — and how to overcome them.

Starting April 22, Poirot will coach a nine-week beginner-centric female running group, "Learn to Run Bend Women's 5K Training Group." Over the nine weeks, the group will meet twice a week, ease into the foundation of running and gain an understanding for body care along the way, including nutrition, proper gear, form and rest. The group will train for the Redmond Run 5K on June 17.

Registration is open for both programs at ceilingunlimitedhealthcoaching.com.

Breathe and Believe

Sat., April 15, 8am

Register for public park location

Free

Learn to Run Bend Women's 5K Training Group

Nine-week course, starts Sat., April 22

Bend