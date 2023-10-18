 Little Shop of Horrors | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Little Shop of Horrors

Local plant shop to produce a creative retelling of a cult classic

By

Somewhere That's Green is an ideal destination for those in search of unique and stunning plants. Stepping through the door, one can always find the shelves adorned with succulents, and botanical varieties displayed in pots. This beautiful shop tucked on Second Street and Greenwood Avenue also holds a theater space, The Greenhouse Cabaret. It's within this theater that a dedicated cast and crew prepare to bring a cult musical to life.

click to enlarge Little Shop of Horrors
John Kish
“Little Shop of Horrors” will run Oct. 20-Nov.11.

"Little Shop of Horrors," the quirky and darkly comic tale of a man-eating plant, is set to captivate audiences in an intimate production that director/producer John Kish promises will be a riot. "This is the musical that inspired my plant shop," said Kish, who also founded Somewhere That's Green, said. "It was theater, it was plants, and then years later here we are," Kish said with a laugh.

Kish also spoke with great enthusiasm about their approach to the production. "Our approach is based on immersing our audience in the production and in the story. I have to say I'm most excited about getting to recreate this play. It's been done so many times, but we can still color it our own way," Kish said.

Audience members will feel up close and personal with the characters. "We're keeping with the nostalgia but leaning into the horror aspect and placing more attention on the psyche of these characters," Kish shared. As the curtain rises on Friday, Oct. 20, expect a night of laughter, suspense and pure entertainment.

Little Shop of Horrors
Opening Night Oct. 20 7:30pm
The Greenhouse Cabaret
1017 NE 2nd St., Bend
$40-$50


About The Author

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

