Mamma Mia Comes to Theater in the Park

Bend's annual production for Theater in the Park features the magical tale of "Mamma Mia," a story brimming with love, laughter and friendship. Rachel Robinson, musical theater jack of all trades and director of the play, alongside the cast and crew, have put in six weeks of incredible effort to bring to fruition a local adaptation of the classic tale sure to delight everyone from the seasoned theater veteran to a first-time show-goer.

click to enlarge Courtesy Theater in the Park “Mamma Mia!” tells the tale of a woman striving to determine who her real father is — with plenty of fun mixed in.

"Doing Mamma Mia in the park is kind of like a perfect fit because it's a show that mostly takes place outside on this Greek island," Robinson said — so the audience can enjoy the greenery of Drake Park and the Deschutes River flowing as they imagine the sights and sounds to be that of a Greek isle.

Having moved to Bend in 2022, Robinson jumped right in to work on multiple productions throughout the city, including the 2023 Theater in the Park performance of "RENT," and is overjoyed to be directing this summer's spectacle. "What they're going to see on stage certainly is professional and through that [the audience] can expect to be transported into the world of the show," said Robinson.

As the story unfolds, cast renditions of classic ABBA songs will echo through the open air during the dance numbers. Robinson hopes that every viewer, "can connect with the people on stage and see aspects of themselves and their lives reflected back to them."

The show runs two days, Aug. 16 and 17, with general admission cost starting at $35 and doors opening at 6 pm. VIP ticket holders can enjoy early entry at 5 pm alongside appetizers and a drink of their choice.

Mamma Mia!

Fri., Aug. 16 & Sat., Aug. 17, Doors 6pm, VIP 5pm entry

Drake Park