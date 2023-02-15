Mountainfilm on Tour is Making Moves

Mountainfilm on Tour is back in Bend. The short film series highlights individuals from around the world, featuring stories of everything from adventure to culture to climate change to resilience. The Environmental Center will host Mountainfilm on Tour at the Tower Theatre as its annual fundraiser on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25.



"It's an opportunity to share people's stories, issues, inspirations and triumphs from around the world that we probably wouldn't be able to hear and learn about specifically here in Central Oregon," Priscilla Calleros, events and outreach manager at the Environmental Center, told the Source. From a roster of almost 50 titles, Calleros hand-selected 10 films for Friday and 10 for the Saturday night screenings.

"Janwaar," directed by Danny Schmidt, is a short film about a community skate park in one of the poorest states in India.

Calleros said all the films are great and attendees can't make a wrong choice on which show they attend. On Friday night, "Ascend: Reframing Disability in the Outdoors" with Faith E. Briggs, features an Indian American right-leg amputee who addresses the issues of outdoor accessibility for people with disabilities.

"I think it's pretty relevant to our community," Calleros said. "People engaging in the outdoors and diversifying the outdoors has been such a big aim in our community recently. ["Elevated"] is one that I hope people will definitely connect with."

On Saturday night, Sonya Wilson will be in person to present her film "Elevated," a project about overcoming discrimination, isolation and obstacles as a deaf child and finding her passion for climbing. After the showing, she'll take a few questions from the audience with the assistance of ASL interpreters from the community.

The Environmental Center uses the money raised at Mountainfilm to support its programming throughout the year, including garden programs, green drinks events, Earth Day, youth education programs and more.

For Mountainfilm, Calleros recommends people get to the Tower early, because the nonprofit is also selling raffle tickets for 10 packages and three grand prizes from local sponsors offering outdoor gear and gift cards.

"It's meant to be thought provoking," Calleros said. "It's meant to be a conversation starter. It's meant to be inspiring. It's meant to hopefully impact some change in the world."

Mountainfilm on Tour

Fri., Feb. 24 and Sat., Feb. 25, doors open at 6pm

Tower Theatre

835 NW Wall St., Bend