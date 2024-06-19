Munch and Music Kicks Off on 4th of July

The 34th annual Munch and Music event returns to Bend this summer, kicking off on July 4. The free music series occurs every Thursday from July 4 through Aug. 8, featuring a variety of vendors offering food, beverages, arts and crafts, a kids' area with inflatables and child-friendly activities — and a fantastic music lineup.

"We are sticking to the traditions of what Munch and Music is all about: free live music in beautiful Drake Park with all of the amazing vendors," says Shannon Talbo, owner/event producer of Sionna Productions and event manager at Munch and Music.

click to enlarge Courtesy Sionna Productions The 34th annual Munch and Music concert series kicks off on July 4 at Drake Park.

There will be a selection of 25 food vendors that people can choose from, along with beverage stations featuring Deschutes Brewery and Avid Cider, providing refreshments and delicious food throughout the event.

"The most exciting part is Munch and Music kicks off on the 4th of July. It'll be fun to offer something in the evening for the whole community around the same time the fireworks are culminating," Talbo added.

Attendees can join Munch and Music for an unforgettable evening on the 4th of July featuring the talented guitar stylings of Ron Artis II with special guest the Miles Harris Trio, creating a funky rhythmic vibe perfect for the whole family.





“We are sticking to the traditions of what Munch and Music is all about: free live music in beautiful Drake Park with all of the amazing vendors." —Shannon Talbo

"We've got an amazing music lineup this year," states Talbo. "I just love that Munch and Music is still a way for people to still see music and come together as a community for free. Munch and Music is an event that really identifies with Bend. I just think Drake Park is such a special location."

Munch and Music is a tradition locals and visitors can look forward to in the heart of Drake Park. "We really want to thank our sponsors for being able to continue to come back year after year and support us. In particular, Summit Health and Pacific Source, really show up to help keep this event free."

The music lineup for the Munch and Music 2024:

July 4 - Ron Artis II with special guest Miles Harris Trio

July 11 - Ozomatli with special guest The Rumpeppers

July 18 - The Dandy Warhols with special guest Not Your Ex Lover

July 25 - Kalimba with special guest That 90's Band

Aug. 1 - Fruition with special guest Toast & Jam

Aug. 8 - Precious Byrd with special guest Dad Bods and Hella Shy

Munch & Music

Every Thursday from July 4-Aug 8

Drake Park

777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend

Free



