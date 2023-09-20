Mutant Majesty

The ReGroup Thrift Store Warehouse is buzzing with anticipation as it prepares to host the much-awaited Mutant Doll Art Show. This event promises to be a celebration of artistic creativity and imagination like no other, featuring a diverse range of mutant dolls crafted by talented artists.

Bella Power-Mallory, longtime employee and first-time curator for the ReGroup Warehouse, expressed her excitement about the upcoming event, stating, "We are thrilled to present this show. We believe that the mutant doll is a powerful symbol of creativity and change. The show will be a fun and thought-provoking way to explore the human imagination."

Bella Power-Mallory Employee-made dolls like these are the inspiration for the art show.

Scheduled for Oct. 1 at the ReGroup Warehouse, this unique exhibition is set to captivate audiences, featuring a diverse array of mutant dolls forged from the fires of imagination. From traditional rag dolls to renegade masterpieces crafted using found objects and recycled materials, these artists are on a mission to push boundaries and defy artistic norms.

One distinctive aspect of the show is that all the dolls must be designed to hang from above, creating an immersive and visually engaging experience for attendees. Power-Mallory says the idea came from a rite-of-passage for new employees at ReGroup Thrift. "New hires are encouraged to make a doll that speaks to who they are, and we hang them in the store," Power-Mallory explained, "...customers loved the idea and so we wanted to offer the opportunity to the public."

The Mutant Doll Art Show will kick off with an opening reception from 6-8 pm at the ReGroup Warehouse. Following this, the dolls will be moved to the ReGroup Thrift Store, where they will continue to be showcased throughout the entire month of October, with the show concluding on Oct. 31.

Bella Power-Mallory

For those craving a taste of the unsettling or needing a nudge of inspiration, the ReGroup Warehouse will host a $5 workshop on Sept. 30, from 1-4pm. This hands-on class will include dolls, toys, stuffed animals, glue guns and more to fuel the artistic fire in anyone. It's worth noting that participation in the show is not mandatory, "You don't have to show your doll," Power-Mallory assured me with a laugh. "It's just a fun workshop experiment, and we've been spending a lot of time finding pieces of costumes for the dolls and throwing around ideas that can be added to the show," she continued.

"I would love to see people who want to get involved and want to show their work but don't know how to start that process. Sometimes it can be scary to try and get your art in an exhibit, I just want this show to maybe help with that," she offered.

Artists of all skill levels are encouraged to participate. There is a $5 entry fee to submit your work to the show. Submissions must be received by Sat., Sept. 30, at 5 pm.

Mutant Doll Art Show

Sun., Oct. 1, 6-8pm

ReGroup Thrift Warehouse

424 NE Greenwood Ave., Bend