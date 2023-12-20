 New Year, New Shoes | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
New Year, New Shoes

Wanderlust Tours offers a vibrant New Year's Eve experience emphasizing natural appreciation and protection of Central Oregon's environment

By

With the winter season barreling us toward the new year, many businesses and organizations have begun preparation for amazing New Year's Eve celebrations that help ring in 2024. Avid adventurers and those in search of a spiritual experience for the start of the year are invited to embark on Wanderlust Tours' "New Year's Eve Bonfire on the Snow," a snowshoe adventure that stands out as an invigorating and immersive way to connect with the local winter wonderland.

"It's one of my favorite events," Wanderlust Tours Co-owner Courtney Braun said. "We'll be off the flanks of Mt. Bachelor and we'll spend about an hour snowshoeing out to the fire pits."

Snowshoeing is a historic mode of travel that has been adapted by modern explorers and outdoor enthusiasts looking for an accessible and delightful way to relish in the breathtaking beauty like that west of Bend.

click to enlarge New Year, New Shoes
Courtesy Wanderlust Tours
Snowshoers will hike to snow-built amphitheaters to enjoy hot cocoa, deserts and champagne for the new year.

An avid hiker, outdoor sportsmen and naturalist guide, Braun spent 145 days on the Pacific Crest Trail, an experience she credits with igniting her love for the high desert. "There was a day I passed by Mt. Thielsen, there was this incredible storm that I sat at the base of it for... the John Muir section is definitely a space that is incredible, too."

The award-winning team of naturalist guides at Wanderlust Tours often recall their own outdoor experiences to provide leadership on the trail and forest interpretation throughout this midnight-mountain hike experience. "What sets our event apart is our staff's excitement and passion for our environment and that connection to the outdoor world," said Braun.

"I think the experience is magical. As Bend continues to grow and evolve, it's so important to learn about protection and responsible recreation," Braun added. "... And we'll have champagne and dessert from Sparrow Bakery."

Registered participants should arrive at the Wanderlust tour offices for check-in and transportation to the destination trail on Sun., Dec. 31, 9pm. Wanderlust Tours will provide snowshoes and headlamps. Participants are encouraged to dress warm and reserve shoe sizes at time of registration as sizing is limited. Waterproof gear will also be available for rent.

New Year's Eve Bonfire on the Snow
Sun., Dec. 31, 9pm
Wanderlust Tours
61535 S Hwy. 97, Bend
$160

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

