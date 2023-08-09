Central Oregon BIPOC is organizing the Outside Voices Film Festival. The screening is showcasing three films, all centered around culture, identity and representation in outdoor recreation.

"The Outside Voices Film Festival celebrates diversity in the outdoors and the transformative power of adventure as a vehicle for discovery, wonder and belonging," Dan Ling, the secretary of the board at Central Oregon BIPOC, wrote in an email.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Outside Voices Film Festival Instagram Kenny Hamlett’s poster for his film, “Black People Don’t Do That.

Ling said the festival was inspired by the three films it's showcasing: "Black People Don't Do That," by Kenny Hamlett, "Push," by Jasmine Quiñones and "The Blackcountry Journal'' by Mallory Duncan. "All three films are absolutely spectacular," Ling told the Source Weekly. "I'm really excited to bring these to the community."

The Central Oregon BIPOC film festival was created in collaboration with Kenny Hamlett, filmmaker and founder of Better Days West, an all-BIPOC production company. Ling was connected with Hamlett and reached out to do a screening of his film, "Black People Don't Do That."

Hamlett's film is about the experience of Black outdoor athletes and adventurers. The preview of the film shows three Black men surfing. "I'm tired of not being able to be myself when I'm outdoors, always having to code switch," one of them said in the video. "Why can't we just be here, be ourselves and enjoy these spaces?"

click to enlarge Courtesy of Outside Voices Film Festival Instagram Featured film, “Push,” written and directed by Jasmine Quiñones.

"I'm sure there are people who would love to be able to see themselves represented in that role and be inspired by that here," said Ling. Hamlett, whose film sparked the idea for the series, agreed to show his film and recommended the two other films for the festival.

Jasmine Quiñones' film, "Push" is about self-discovery and the importance of building community through skateboarding. Her film was showcased at last year's BendFilm Festival and has since won awards at CinemaFest, IndieFest and Top Shorts Film Festival.

Mallory Duncan, a local athlete, wrote and co-directed the film, "The Blackcountry Journal," about Black culture and the intersection of skiing and jazz. Duncan, who's also a poet, has previously submitted works for Central Oregon BIPOC's zine, Complex(ion).

The film festival takes place at Open Space Event Studios from Aug. 10-11. "We are proud to share the art and work of these incredibly talented BIPOC filmmakers and athletes," said Ling.

The Outside Voices Film Festival

Aug. 10-11, 6:30pm

Open Space Event Studios

220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend

$5



