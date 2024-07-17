Restorative Yoga at Drake Park

click to enlarge Courtesy Do Yoga Outside Emily Tighe, owner of Do Yoga Outside, offers free weekly yoga sessions at Drake Park every Tuesday.

Summer in Central Oregon is in full swing, and what better way to enjoy it than by blending movement, mindfulness and the beauty of the outdoors? Emily Tighe, the visionary owner of Do Yoga Outside, offers a unique opportunity to experience this. Every Tuesday until the end of August potentially into September, Tighe hosts a free weekly restorative yoga flow at Drake Park from 5-6pm.

Tighe moved to Bend from the east coast four and a half years ago, dedicating the past year and a half to being a full-time yoga teacher and instructor. Shortly after completing her yoga teacher training, she launched her first class, Weekly Yoga in Drake Park, last April.

"Bringing yoga in nature to this community has filled my bucket more than I could have ever dreamed of," Tighe shares. "This free class attracts a diverse group of people — those who have never practiced yoga, those who have never practiced yoga outside and newcomers to Bend connecting with nature through yoga. As a yoga teacher who strives to be inclusive, this is a dream come true."

Attendees can make a reservation beforehand and bring a mat and a water bottle to join the class. The weekly session is a restorative flow, a gentle practice emphasizing grounding, mindful movement and connection to breath.

"These yoga sessions are welcoming and available for anyone," Tighe says. "You show up as you are and whatever your body is capable of is enough. I ensure everyone feels empowered and connected in their bodies when they come to and leave class. Yoga is for every single body type and every single person — you do not need to be flexible."

Tighe notes, "Yoga at Drake Park has become a gathering of around 15 to 16 people that are excited to be there. It's such a heart-filling event."

Do Yoga Outside also offers a variety of other classes, including Mom and Me events at Smith Rock State Park, Art and Yoga events and Sunset Yoga and Sound Journey.

Join Emily Tighe at Drake Park for an enriching experience that combines the tranquility of yoga with the natural beauty of Central Oregon.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park

Every Tuesday through July 30, 5-6pm

Drake Park

777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend