Rock n' Roll at RendezVan

The ultimate spring celebration full of van life culture and skiing events at Mt. Bachelor

By

The RendezVan festival returns to Mt. Bachelor for the ultimate spring celebration, brimming with van-life culture, spring shredding, music, food and more. Whether participants choose to stay for the day, a night, or camp out for the entire four-day duration of the festival, there's plenty of fun to be had.

Courtesy POWDR Adventure Lifestyle Co.
An overview of last year’s RendezVan Festival in Spring of 2023.

RendezVan offers an array of experiences reflecting the vibrant van-life movement, Mt. Bachelor's unique spring skiing and a community full of spirit and fun. Each day is packed with a plethora of fun activities that span from dawn to dusk. Festival-goers can spend their time spring skiing against the backdrop of the Cascade Mountains, partake in free activities such as ax-throwing, capture memories in a van photo booth, find serenity through guided slopeside yoga and enjoy a lineup of live music performances throughout the weekend.

"This is our biggest event of the year," remarked John Merriman, president and general manager of Mt. Bachelor. "Locals and visitors alike flock to the resort to join the party. Whether they're camping all weekend or just coming up for the day, it's the place to be. We anticipate high demand again this year, especially with such an incredible music lineup. It's going to be a blast."

The festivities kick off on Thursay May 2, featuring DJ entertainment in the afternoon followed by performances from local talents, including Central Oregon's beloved live act, Billy and the Box Kid, and headliner, the nine-piece funk band, Company Grand.

On Friday May 3, the fun continues with a Deschutes Dog Dash, live DJ sets, a dog parade and an evening of electronic-funk music presented by The Floozie and Robert DeLong. Headliners over the weekend include live performances by Saint Motel alongside The Dip on Saturday May 4. Wrap up the weekend with skiing and an outdoor yoga class on Sunday May 5.

RendezVan Festival at Mt. Bachelor
Thu.- Sun., Mar 2 – 5
Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort at West Village Lodge
13000 SW Century Dr., Bend
Free (VIP Ticket Options Available)

Savannah Mendoza

