Running for Remembrance: Emily Halnon's Inspirational PCT Adventure

Author comes to Bend to share her debut memoir, "To The Gorge," and her journey on trail running the Oregon PCT in honor of her mother

By

Emily Halnon, an author, trail runner and storyteller, has embarked on an extraordinary journey to set a Fastest Known Time record on the Pacific Crest Trail in honor of her late mother. Her debut memoir, "To The Gorge - Running, Grief, and Resilience on 460 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail," coming out on May 7, chronicles her remarkable journey and emotional experience.

Emily Halnon
Emily Halnon.

As part of her upcoming book tour, Halnon shares her story at Dudley's Bookshop Cafe on May 16, inviting readers to delve into the depths of her experience and find inspiration in her mother's legacy of love and resilience.

Motivated by her mother's adventurous and loving spirit, Halnon set out to accomplish something profound that reflected her mother's essence. "My mom has completely changed the way that I live," Halnon explained, "to be able to share her and share this run through this book is really a beautiful invitation to bring people into the emotional experience of the book, and hopefully something people can connect with or feel inspired by my mom and her life."

Covering approximately 60 miles a day, Halnon completed the Oregon portion of the PCT in seven days, 19 hours and 23 minutes. Through the physical and mental challenge, Halnon experienced a wide range of emotions and a profound connection to her mother, who had introduced her to running. "I ran with a lot of grief, but also ran with a lot of love for my mom," Halnon reflected.

Emily Halnon’s debut memoir, “To The Gorge – Running, Grief, Resilience and 460 miles on the Pacific Crest Trail.”

For Halnon, the journey didn't end on the trail; the challenge continued onto the pages of her memoir. "Writing this book probably felt even harder than the run itself," she remarked. "It also felt like this big, bold, brave thing to write a memoir, and to write a memoir that's emotional and explored grief; it felt very vulnerable."

Halnon's awe-inspiring tribute to her mother serves as a testament to the power of love, courage and resilience. People can pre-order her book and RSVP to the upcoming author event.

Oregon Author PCT Book Event featuring Emily Halnon
Thu., May 16 at 7pm
Dudley's Bookshop Cafe
135 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend
Free (RSVP)


