Showing Women What They’re Capable of, with Mountain Biking

Central Oregon is big into mountain biking, and it's never too late to get into it. Ladies AllRide camps make it an accessible sport for people identifying as women to get out on the trails. Inviting people of all skill levels, all skin colors, all LGBTQ+, non-binary, all ages 18+, all body types and all fitness levels, these three-day camps teach mountain biking through building community.



Lindsey Ritcher and Meredith Brandt started Ladies AllRide in 2013 with a goal to inspire, build confidence and teach mountain biking to women. Ritcher said she wanted to teach after recognizing the lack of women in the industry.

Courtesy Ladies All Ride Facebook

In 2010, Ritcher got her certificate to coach, and after three years of coaching, taking classes and mountain biking as much as possible, Ladies AllRide was born in Bend. Every year, Ladies AllRide is expanding. This year, the camp makes its way through seven states, including Arkansas, Oregon, Wyoming, Montana, Vermont, Arizona and Massachusetts.

"I wanted to market mountain biking as an emotional sport, as something that is scary and challenging and can be intimidating," Ritcher said. "That is why more women should try it, because it is actually a metaphor for life. And that was my goal, to market and promote mountain biking to women from the perspective that it can help with mental health. It can help you face and conquer fears. It can help you change your thoughts from negative fear-based thoughts to positive thoughts that help keep your wheels rolling forward. It's a sport that can really show you what you're capable of."

Courtesy Ladies All Ride Ladies AllRide strives to promote an inclusive environment in the outdoors, according to Lindsey Ritcher, Ladies AllRide co-founder.

Ladies AllRide camps include morning skills and drills, making sure new riders feel comfortable maneuvering their bikes before hitting the trails. Skills riders focus on include body positioning, technical climbing, step-ups, introductory drops and jumps and line choice. On the trail, riders are supported by coaches and the camp community to utilize their new skills with confidence and strength.

Registration is full for the 2023 spring/summer camps, but Ritcher encourages people to sign up for the waitlist and check out Grit Clinics for private lessons with the same instructors.

"If you are interested in mountain biking, and you're interested in the passionate outdoor lifestyle, then you belong here and you will feel welcome here to the best of our ability," Ritcher said.

In addition to adult biking, the organization hosts Girls AllRide camps, offering coaching to mountain biking youth and getting them on the trails at a younger age. Online registration is open for Girls AllRide.