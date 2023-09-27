Silver Trout on the Silver Screen

The International Fly-Fishing Film Festival is an annual event dedicated to showcasing a collection of fly-fishing films from around the world. This festival provides a platform for filmmakers to exhibit their work and for enthusiasts to enjoy the beauty, artistry and excitement of fly fishing through a cinematic lens.

click to enlarge Courtesy International Fly-Fishing Film Festival The IF4 hosts an array of films hoping to capture a wide audience of fishing experts and outdoor enthusiasts.

Chris Bird, an organizer of the event, spoke with palpable excitement about the upcoming festival. "IF4 has been coming to Bend for almost a decade. We do around 175 shows in Canada and the United States, and Bend has a rich history of fishing and fly-fishing events."

This touring festival, set for Thursday, Sept. 28, allows local communities of anglers, fishers and outdoor enthusiasts to come together, enjoy the films and connect with like-minded individuals. "I still get excited about seeing these films. There's the story the broader collection tells and then there are the specific stories that each individual film is telling," Bird said.

click to enlarge Courtesy International Fly-Fishing Film Festival Films cover a range of fishing topics from conservation efforts to exotic destinations.

IF4 curates a selection covering a wide range of fly-fishing topics, including fishing techniques, responsible angling practices, species-targeted conservation efforts and adventures to exotic fishing destinations. "It's definitely for the core crowd," Bird continued, "...but if you love the freedom from the mundane and enjoy being outside, there are absolutely films in our collection that will touch your heart."

Beyond just showcasing films, IF4 events often include discussions, panels with filmmakers and industry experts and opportunities for attendees to connect with one another, fostering a sense of belonging within the fly-fishing world. "Our driving reasons for existing have changed since the pandemic, and now we are all about expanding the angling brother/sisterhood and sharing with newcomers all in the effort to build community," Bird said.

The International Fly-Fishing Festival

Thu., Sept. 28, 7-10pm

Tower Theatre

835 NW Wall St., Bend