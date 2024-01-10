 Spreading the Stoke | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Spreading the Stoke

This 2023-2024 season, Mt. Bachelor teams up with Subaru for weekend swag bagsand priority parking

By

Recent snowfall has finally picked up and the stage, or mountain, is set for an epic weekend filled with skiing, snowboarding and memorable moments of adventure at Mt. Bachelor. This Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 13-14, Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort will team up with partner, Subaru, for the season's fourth installment of "Subaru Stoke Weekend." During this event, skiers and snowboarders are invited to head up to the mountain, with priority parking given to Subaru drivers with three or more passengers in the vehicle.

click to enlarge Spreading the Stoke
Courtesy Mt Bachelor
A weekend of shredding and skiing is guaranteed, and Stoke Patrollers will direct visitors to preferred parking spots.

"Throughout the season we offer premier parking for Subaru drivers—it's a great way to work with one of our premier resort partners," Mt. Bachelor Director of Marketing and Communications Lauren Burke said.

Boasting a skiable area of over 4,000 acres, the ski and snowboarding resort offers an extensive range of terrain suitable for all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned veterans. With patient and experienced instructors, novices can gain confidence and improve their skills on the snow-covered slopes, making memories that will last a lifetime.

As skiers and snowboarders ascend the chairlifts, they are treated to a visual spectacle of snow-capped peaks, dense forests, and the vast expanse of the high desert landscape below.

"We have gotten snow all week. The snow has been great, I was just skiing this morning, actually. Conditions are fantastic and they're only going to get better," said Burke.

Subaru Stoke Weekend
Sat.-Sun., Jan. 13-14, 7am
Mt. Bachelor – West Village
13000 SW Century Dr., Bend
Passes and lift ticket prices vary

About The Author

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

