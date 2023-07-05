Summer Art Shows at Scalehouse

This summer, art enthusiasts can delight in the new, impressive and thought-provoking exhibits on display at local art gallery, Scalehouse. The contemporary arts center in downtown Bend features all kinds of projects, from gallery exhibits to in-depth discussions and workshops. Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts just celebrated its 10-year anniversary last week and has several exciting artists to check out this summer, including two exhibitions people won't want to miss.



click to enlarge Scalehouse An image of “American Zoetrope,” from David Eckard’s exhibition.

On May 29, Turkish artist Elif Koyuturk premiered her new exhibit, "Nature's Luminescence within the Human Spirit," a series of photographs that explores deep-rooted connections with nature, "guiding transformative journeys within." Her collection displays vivid landscapes, plants and ethereal portraits. "It gives space for you to see yourself in it, and that's all I want," Koyuturk told the Source Weekly.

Each of Kokyuturk's photographs has a detailed description that allows people to think deeply about the art. She hopes her exhibition inspires people to see their spirit, mind and creativity as mirroring nature. "There's growth in nature, there's equality in nature, there's this encouragement that we can, in an abstract way, see each other," said Koyuturk.

click to enlarge Elif Koyuturk Elif Koyuturk poses for a photograph for the exhibition, “Nature’s Luminescence within the Human Spirit.”

Koyuturk has always had a passion for anything creative. Aside from art, she also has a knack for filmmaking and storytelling. Her photographs are showcased in the Annex, Scalehouse's space for supporting and showing the work of emerging local artists. Her work will be on display until July 20.

On July 7, inside the Scalehouse gallery, comes a surreal exhibition from established Oregon artist David Eckard. His collection, "Ballyhoo," presents new works, depicting themes of "abstracted biomorphic and sexualized images that explore the human body." The distinct, modern art demonstrates Eckard's talents in a variety of mediums, including sculpture, drawing and painting. Scalehouse is hosting a reception on the opening day of "Ballyhoo," which will be displayed until Aug. 26. The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday each week from 1-6pm.

First Friday featuring Elif Koyuturk

Fri., July 7

Free

David Eckard: Ballyhoo Exhibition Opening

Fri., July 7, 5-7:30pm

Free

Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts