 Summer Art Shows at Scalehouse | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Insider to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

Summer Art Shows at Scalehouse

New exhibitions as Bend's fine art nonprofit celebrates 10 years

By

This summer, art enthusiasts can delight in the new, impressive and thought-provoking exhibits on display at local art gallery, Scalehouse. The contemporary arts center in downtown Bend features all kinds of projects, from gallery exhibits to in-depth discussions and workshops. Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts just celebrated its 10-year anniversary last week and has several exciting artists to check out this summer, including two exhibitions people won't want to miss.

click to enlarge Summer Art Shows at Scalehouse
Scalehouse
An image of “American Zoetrope,” from David Eckard’s exhibition.

On May 29, Turkish artist Elif Koyuturk premiered her new exhibit, "Nature's Luminescence within the Human Spirit," a series of photographs that explores deep-rooted connections with nature, "guiding transformative journeys within." Her collection displays vivid landscapes, plants and ethereal portraits. "It gives space for you to see yourself in it, and that's all I want," Koyuturk told the Source Weekly.

Each of Kokyuturk's photographs has a detailed description that allows people to think deeply about the art. She hopes her exhibition inspires people to see their spirit, mind and creativity as mirroring nature. "There's growth in nature, there's equality in nature, there's this encouragement that we can, in an abstract way, see each other," said Koyuturk.

click to enlarge Summer Art Shows at Scalehouse
Elif Koyuturk
Elif Koyuturk poses for a photograph for the exhibition, “Nature’s Luminescence within the Human Spirit.”

Koyuturk has always had a passion for anything creative. Aside from art, she also has a knack for filmmaking and storytelling. Her photographs are showcased in the Annex, Scalehouse's space for supporting and showing the work of emerging local artists. Her work will be on display until July 20.

On July 7, inside the Scalehouse gallery, comes a surreal exhibition from established Oregon artist David Eckard. His collection, "Ballyhoo," presents new works, depicting themes of "abstracted biomorphic and sexualized images that explore the human body." The distinct, modern art demonstrates Eckard's talents in a variety of mediums, including sculpture, drawing and painting. Scalehouse is hosting a reception on the opening day of "Ballyhoo," which will be displayed until Aug. 26. The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday each week from 1-6pm.

First Friday featuring Elif Koyuturk
Fri., July 7
Free

David Eckard: Ballyhoo Exhibition Opening
Fri., July 7, 5-7:30pm
Free

Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts
550 NW Franklin Ave, #128, Bend

About The Author

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Go Here
All Outside

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

FREE STUFF

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Julianna LaFollette

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 5-24, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation