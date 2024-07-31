 The Big Butte Challenge: Summiting Central Oregon's Scenic Beauty | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join the Source Member program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Learn more Support Us

The Big Butte Challenge: Summiting Central Oregon's Scenic Beauty

Explore new heights and enjoy local brews with Cascade Relays

By

Bend is known not only for its stunning Cascade Mountains, but also for the beautiful buttes scattered across the Central Oregon landscape. This year, Cascade Relays encourages families and adventure enthusiasts to come to the fourth annual Big Butte Challenge. The event offers a unique opportunity to explore 10 scenic buttes and breweries at your own pace using custom maps along the way.

"This is our love letter to Bend from the Cascade Relays company," said Kailey-Jean Clark, the director of operations and partnerships at Cascade Relays. "This challenge is an opportunity to encourage people to explore their own backyard and celebrate nature."

click to enlarge The Big Butte Challenge: Summiting Central Oregon's Scenic Beauty
Courtesy Cascade Relays
Bendites who are up for the challenge can summit buttes for brews in the Big Butte Challenge.

The Big Butte Challenge started Memorial Day Weekend and runs through Oct. 1. Participants who are up for the challenge can summit these buttes for the best views of the summer, along with enjoying a delicious pint from a local brewery as their reward. To complete the challenge, attendees must submit a summit submission on the Cascade Relays website after conquering each butte to track their progress. Selfies while taking in the butte-iful views are encouraged for a chance to win prizes.

To build excitement, Cascade Relays is throwing a Big Butte Challenge launch party at Immersion Brewing on July 31, the Butte Debut kick-off celebration. Registered participants can collect a swag bag, enjoy live music, win prizes and toast to fellow adventures with a complimentary pint.

For those curious about the Big Butte Challenge, but unable to commit to summiting all 10 buttes, a two-butte challenge features a pair of buttes to explore and two pints of beer for completing the challenge.

Here's a list of the 10 Buttes and brews included in this year's challenge:

Registration is open at the Cascade Relays website. The cost is $65 for all 10 buttes, $20 for youth, $20 for a single Butte and $40 for the Bonus Butte Challenge. Prizes will be awarded to the first to summit all buttes, best photos and more.

Big Butte Challenge
May 30 – Oct. 1
Various Locations
Online
$20-$65


Savannah Mendoza

Savannah is a creative-based photographer and journalist in beautiful Bend, Oregon. She's a native from Portland and a proud University of Oregon Alumni who loves hiking, going to cute coffee shops and spends most of her free time pursuing photography! She's passionate about the outdoors, wellness, music and romanticizing...

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Go Here
All Outside
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 31- 7, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation