The Season of Self-Guided Challenges

This summer, outdoor enthusiasts can take part in two self-guided hiking challenges. Whether someone is training for an epic adventure, reaching a goal or simply looking to explore, they can test their abilities by hiking the Six-Pack of Peaks Challenge or Cascade Relays' Big Butte Challenge.

Jeff Hester, the founder of the Six-Pack of Peaks Challenge, had the idea of completing six full-day hikes in preparation for a 211-mile through-hike of the John Muir Trail in California. Hester posted about the challenge on his hiking blog, sparking the interest of other local hikers. The challenge started in California, where he resided at the time, and has now expanded into 17 regions across the country.

click to enlarge Laloni Christenson Laloni Christenson and her friends, who took on the Six-Pack of Peaks Challenge, hike two to three times a week and call themselves the “bad ass trail sisters.”

The challenge became official in 2015 when Hester partnered with Big City Mountaineers, an organization that offers wilderness experiences for under-resourced youth. For Hester, the appeal of a self-guided challenge is its flexible and non-competitive nature.

"It kind of reaches a wider range of abilities and experience levels, so you don't have to be an ultra-athlete," Hester said. "It's not easy, but it's much more accessible."

Hester brought the challenge to Central Oregon in 2017, when he and his wife decided to move to Bend. According to Hester, the challenge allows people to share their knowledge, excitement and love of the outdoors. The Central Oregon hikes are a mix of popular, must-hike peaks and lesser-known peaks, giving people a chance to explore on their own time.

click to enlarge Courtesy Cascade Relays A hiker and his two dogs participated in the Big Butte Challenge in 2022.

Scott Douglass with Cascade Relays decided to start the Big Butte Challenge during the pandemic to get people outside. Participants have all summer to hike eight local buttes and are rewarded with a free beer from a local brewery after each trek. He wanted people to experience a broad range of hikes while supporting local businesses.

A lot of the buttes are accessible to families, while some require more work.

"It's a great way to both get people out to enjoy the beauty of Central Oregon in places they haven't gone and support the breweries," said Douglass. People can complete the Big Butte Challenge through Labor Day weekend. The Six-Pack of Peaks Challenge will go through Oct. 31.

Central Oregon Six-Pack of Peaks Challenge

June 21-Oct. 31

$50

The Big Butte Challenge

May 27 – Sept. 4