Tour de France? No, It’s the Tour of Meissner

The Meissner Nordic Community Ski Area offers a variety of trails catering to different skill levels, making it suitable for beginners as well as experienced skiers. It spans across beautiful terrain, including forests and open spaces, providing a picturesque setting for outdoor enthusiasts during the winter months.

This Nordic ski area is managed by volunteers and organizations passionate about promoting and maintaining winter sports opportunities in the region. I spoke with Steve Roti and Ben Husaby, two devoted ski enthusiasts and members of the Meissner Nordic Ski Club, about the upcoming Tour of Meissner on Sunday, Jan. 21.

This year marks a transition with Ben Husaby, a respected race veteran and coach, stepping back into the race director position.

"I just jumped back into it," he admitted. Husaby's extensive experience as a competitor and mentor adds a new chapter to the race's history while drawing upon previous organizers' invaluable insights. "Meissner is an incredibly unique area. I've been racing and traveling all over the world and there's nothing like Meissner," Husaby said.

While the enthusiasm for the event is palpable, Husaby did express some concern about the unexpectedly warm winter Central Oregon has been experiencing as of late. "Motivation is still pretty high, but in talking to the ski shops, people haven't been thinking about skiing as much just because there hasn't been much snow," Husaby admitted. "I think we could hold the event on the main road with 8-12 inches. But to showcase the area properly we'd need a couple feet. It could happen, it'd just take one huge storm."

This year's event encapsulates not only the thrilling competition but also a heartfelt nod to the heritage of Nordic skiing, as the event is based in blending seasoned expertise and fresh perspectives into the winter sports fold. "Bend is a growing community and an avid outdoor community. People here are so motivated to ski," Husaby said.

Steve Roti serves as president of the Meissner Nordic Ski Club, has been a part of the board since 2016 and is a prime example of the enthusiastic community members throughout Central Oregon who have a passion for skiing.

"I've lived in Bend for 20 years and skiing at Meissner for just about as long," said Roti. "My wife and I moved here in 2003 specifically because we wanted better access to skiing."

Participants are encouraged to sign up at webscorer.com/register?raceid=332250 and be on the lookout for event announcements on scheduling from Meissner Nordic between Sunday-Monday, Jan., 7-8.

Tour of Meissner 2024

Sun., Jan. 21, 2024

Virginia Meissner Sno-Park

Cascade Lakes Hwy NF-4615, Bend