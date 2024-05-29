 Ultimate Scavenger Hunt Returns to Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join the Source Member program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Learn more Support Us

Ultimate Scavenger Hunt Returns to Bend

Explore Central Oregon's culture and history in an interactive quest

By

Bend's beloved scavenger hunt returns for its fourth year, ready to kick off summer of 2024! This city-wide adventure invites participants to explore the best of Bend through Scout Ultimate Scavenger Hunt, a lively and interactive expedition featuring both familiar landmarks and exciting new discoveries. Whether you form a team of four or embark on the adventure solo, prepare to test your knowledge and skills on the ultimate Bendite quest.

click to enlarge Ultimate Scavenger Hunt &#10;Returns to Bend
Courtesy of Joshua Savage
Participants from last year’s ultimate scavenger hunt.

Joshua Savage, the mastermind behind the Ultimate Scavenger Hunt (and a contributor to the Source), aims to not only entertain, but also educate participants about lesser-known facets of Bend's history. Through clever clues that lead to murals, statues and other landmarks, Savage weaves together hints that celebrate Bend's rich culture and heritage.

"I like to call it education through entertainment," Savage explains.

Participants receive an email on the morning of June 1 containing a link to a set of clues that include a mix of written riddles and photo hints. Armed with these hints, participants will have up to a week to seek out as many clues as possible, taking on the challenge at their own pace. Savage admits to crafting some tricky clues, but assures that they are all family-friendly and should be manageable to find.

The first individual or team to conquer the Scavenger Hunt receives the grand prize. Some of the local businesses including Flights Wine Bar, Bar Rio, Ben & Jerry's, Mountain Air Bend and Meltz Extreme, have generously sponsored this year's event, ensuring a rewarding experience for those who complete the challenge.

The cost of the event is $20 per individual or $70 for a group of four. The annual event promises not only to showcase the city, but also offer a memorable and enjoyable experience.

Scout Ultimate Scavenger Hunt 2024
June 1 at 10am – June 8 at 10am
$20-$70


Savannah Mendoza

Savannah is a creative-based photographer and journalist in beautiful Bend, Oregon. She's a native from Portland and a proud University of Oregon Alumni who loves hiking, going to cute coffee shops and spends most of her free time pursuing photography! She's passionate about the outdoors, wellness, music and romanticizing...

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Go Here
All Outside
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 29- 5, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation