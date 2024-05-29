Ultimate Scavenger Hunt Returns to Bend

Bend's beloved scavenger hunt returns for its fourth year, ready to kick off summer of 2024! This city-wide adventure invites participants to explore the best of Bend through Scout Ultimate Scavenger Hunt, a lively and interactive expedition featuring both familiar landmarks and exciting new discoveries. Whether you form a team of four or embark on the adventure solo, prepare to test your knowledge and skills on the ultimate Bendite quest.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Joshua Savage Participants from last year’s ultimate scavenger hunt.

Joshua Savage, the mastermind behind the Ultimate Scavenger Hunt (and a contributor to the Source), aims to not only entertain, but also educate participants about lesser-known facets of Bend's history. Through clever clues that lead to murals, statues and other landmarks, Savage weaves together hints that celebrate Bend's rich culture and heritage.

"I like to call it education through entertainment," Savage explains.

Participants receive an email on the morning of June 1 containing a link to a set of clues that include a mix of written riddles and photo hints. Armed with these hints, participants will have up to a week to seek out as many clues as possible, taking on the challenge at their own pace. Savage admits to crafting some tricky clues, but assures that they are all family-friendly and should be manageable to find.

The first individual or team to conquer the Scavenger Hunt receives the grand prize. Some of the local businesses including Flights Wine Bar, Bar Rio, Ben & Jerry's, Mountain Air Bend and Meltz Extreme, have generously sponsored this year's event, ensuring a rewarding experience for those who complete the challenge.

The cost of the event is $20 per individual or $70 for a group of four. The annual event promises not only to showcase the city, but also offer a memorable and enjoyable experience.

Scout Ultimate Scavenger Hunt 2024

June 1 at 10am – June 8 at 10am

$20-$70



