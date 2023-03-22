Women Shredding the Parks

On Saturday and Sunday, people who identify as female are invited to learn some fresh tips, rip some new tricks and soak up the freestyle fun with two snowboard slopestyle athletes, Jade Thurgood and Zoe Kelapos. The Women's Progression Sessions multi-day programming at Mt. Bachelor will unite female athletes and create a space for women to show their abilities, strength and skills.



click to enlarge Courtesy Mt. Bachelor Facebook The Women’s Progression Series at Mt. Bachelor offers female riders the opportunity to grow freeride and freestyle skills in a safe and fun environment.

"This woman-centric initiative will bring together a group of like-minded passionate riding enthusiasts of varying ages and abilities, where skiers and snowboarders alike can work with female progression coaches to grow skill and stoke in a supportive and progressive environment," said Alana Watkins, communications and PR representative for Mt. Bachelor, in an email.

Participants will be split into two groups—"Up-and-Coming" and "Let's Rip." The sessions invite both skiers and snowboarders. For riders who can make it down the mountain but are still working on some fundamentals, the "Up-and-Coming" group will help solidify a strong base and provide an intro to beginner freestyle. For riders who are considered intermediate to advanced, the "Let's Rip" group will explore more difficult terrain, like Otter Rock and Cannon Beach, two terrain parks at Bachelor.

To register, riders must be 13+ and have a valid pass or ticket. Saturday is the clinic day, starting at 8am. Thurgood and Kelapos will help lead the groups, offering advice and one-on-one coaching tips.

click to enlarge Courtesy Mt. Bachelor Facebook Both snowboarders and skiers are invited to this two-day event.

"[Sunday], the same group of riders will come together and spend a day doing 'tricks' and 'sessioning' features in a custom-built Woodward Mini Pike to cater to each ability, whilst allowing for progression throughout the day," Watkins told the Source. "A Mini Jam comp in the new Woodward Mini Pike will be held mid-afternoon, where everyone is a winner with Woodward swag and Gatorade product giveaways and Burton and GoPro prizing based on individual progression over the weekend."

Women's Progression Sessions

Sat. March 25, 8am-2:15pm, Sun., March 26, 9:30am-3pm

Mt. Bachelor

13000 SW Century Dr., Bend