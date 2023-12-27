 Women Who Hike | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Women Who Hike

A social media based hiking group that shares stories and empowerment around the world leads a Bend excursion

By

Set against the backdrop of Swampy Lakes Sno-Park, this upcoming trail event is curated by Women Who Hike and invites women of all backgrounds and skill levels for a morning snowshoe hike in Bend.

This adventure has been rated as beginner-moderate and all are welcome.

Scheduled for Saturday, Jan., 13, at 8am, this snowshoeing escapade signifies more than just an excursion, as it embodies a celebration of empowerment and unity among women with a shared passion for adventure. Participants can anticipate a day filled with excitement, breathtaking vistas and the transformative magic of the snowy landscape.

Through social media platforms, particularly Instagram and Facebook, Women Who Hike has established a strong online presence, allowing members to connect virtually, share hiking experiences, offer tips and inspire others to head outdoors since 2015. These social platforms are used to announce upcoming events, share trail recommendations and highlight the accomplishments and stories of women's outdoor experiences. Additionally, the organization often emphasizes safety, education and environmental stewardship, encouraging responsible hiking practices and respecting nature guided by the "Leave No Trace" principles.

This event is designed to cater to both seasoned snowshoers and newcomers, fostering an inclusive environment where everyone can partake in the thrill of traversing the snow-covered terrain. Open to all levels, beginners and seasoned outdoor enthusiasts are welcome at this snowshoeing experience and can learn more from the Facebook group, Women Who Hike Oregon.

From the crisp crunch of snow underfoot to the mesmerizing vistas that unfold with every step, immerse yourself in the splendor of a wintry landscape.

Snowshoeing with Women who Hike in Bend
Sat., Jan. 13, 8am
Swampy Lakes Sno Park
Road 46, Cascade Lakes Hwy, Bend
$25

Armando Borrego

