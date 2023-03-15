 XC Skiing Like A Pioneer Mailman | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
XC Skiing Like A Pioneer Mailman

John Craig Memorial Ski Race and Tour celebrates winter beauty and the story of a journey across the McKenzie Pass

By

The Oregon Nordic Club will host the John Craig Memorial Ski Race and Tour this Saturday, March 18. This citizen cross-country ski event takes participants over the McKenzie Highway to the Dee Wright Memorial at McKenzie Pass, on groomed trails.

"John Templeton Craig was a pioneer mailman who died during a sudden winter snowstorm on McKenzie Pass in December 1877, in an attempt to deliver mail to the Willamette Valley," stated on the ONC website. Since 1930, cross-country skiers have been making this trek over the McKenzie Pass in memory of John Craig's life and efforts.

One of the course options takes skiers up to the McKenzie Pass Summit.

Ski racers and tour participants have two options: the 12-mile course to the Dee Wright Memorial at the top of McKenzie Pass, or a 6 to 8-mile shorter course to Windy Point. The race is self-timed, open to all levels and starts any time between 9 and 11am. Along the course, there will be rest stops, medical support, monitors and rescue volunteers. At the end of the race, participants will report their time at the registration tables.

Ted Scheinman, John Craig event coordinator, has been participating in the race for about 50 years and has fond memories of racing with his buddies. Scheinman started skiing at two years old and hasn't stopped.

"I like to hike, and I like to get out to enjoy the outdoors," Scheinman said. "In the winter, you can get out much further by skiing than snowshoeing. [Cross country skiing] also reminds me of family times, and that's one thing I've noticed, is that there are a lot of families at this ski event."

With 76 years of skiing under his belt, Scheinman took over the event, revamping the organization, energy and spirit of the ski day. During the pandemic years, only a dozen people showed up, but last year around 200 participants came ready to ski the pass and remember the pioneer mailman.

Due to heavy snow this season, this year's course may not be able to make it over the entire McKenzie Pass due to avalanche safety concerns, according to Scheinman. The course will maintain the same distance but may not be the same as years prior.

"Safety is number one," Scheinman said.

Registration is $20 for adults and $5 for children. With registration, participants get a ski bib and an invitation to the post-race pizza party at Takoda's Restaurant and Lounge in Sisters, sponsored by Next Adventure.

John Craig Memorial Ski Race and Tour
Sat., March 18, 9am-3pm
East Snow Gate to McKenzie Pass
Hwy 242, Sisters
$20/adults, $5/children

