May the Source Be With You: July Edition

I have been remiss in my duties as your Friendly Neighborhood Cultural Writer. With the weather so lovely over the last week and my deep and abiding love of walking around Bend and listening to early aughts hip-hop music, I haven't been dedicating enough time to podcasts and streaming services lately. Luckily, I binged just enough over the last few days to have at least one or two things to talk about. I won't let you down again!

click to enlarge Courtesy of Hulu Carmy before the storm.

Pod Save Us All

Aside from the early aughts hip-hop music, I've also been dedicating a lot of my listening time to a weirdass podcast I just discovered called "The Magnus Archives." I find it comforting when a podcast has an extremely deep back catalogue of episodes and "TMA" covers that nicely with five seasons and 200 episodes. It's a fictional podcast about an archivist and the internal research statements he's reading that have information on the paranormal that he's skeptical of, but reads anyway. I don't want to give away more than that, but if you like things creepy but also somewhat believable, this one is for you.

Another great podcast with tons of episodes is "Oh No, Ross and Carrie" with well over 200 to choose from. It follows Ross Blocher and Carrie Poppy as they actually take part in and investigate fringe science and claims of the paranormal. It's a truly jaw-dropping podcast with great warmth and humor that never fails to entertain and educate. Check out the episode where they search for the Loch Ness Monster and fall in love like I did.

Now Streaming

As I write this, the third season of "The Bear" just dropped on Hulu. Lemme just ask a quick question about this: Where are we at in the year of our lord 2024 with the whole binge-watching model? I was under the impression that with shows like "House of the Dragon," "Succession" and "Shgun," we learned that people liked having a week between episodes so they could speculate and enjoy conversing about what they saw and what might be coming up next. It gave these shows some genuine hype.

I get that there are certain shows that benefit with the binge ("Fallout" and "Stranger Things" come to mind), but do we really need to mainline 10 episodes of Carmy having the slowest nervous breakdown of all-time? Was the deep cringe of "Baby Reindeer" something we needed all at once, or would it have helped our own mental health to spread that shit out a little?

Obviously, when something is released all at once, we're ultimately the ones who decide how quickly to watch it, as our self-control governs our consumption of pop culture just as it does food and booze. But if we're only given the choice to watch one episode of something a week, there's also a good chance it might help us as a culture to just start slowing down a little. The internet has given us the ability to have any and all information and media given to us instantly, so maybe it would be good for us to just have to wait for something every once and a while.

Don't get me wrong, I want all of "The Bear" as quickly as I can have it, but I'm not sure that's how we're supposed to consume art. It certainly doesn't allow us to reflect on it or give it the same consideration and time as we would a book or even a movie. The artists who created it probably deserve more. Maybe we do, too.

Ultimately, we're all gonna do what we want at the speed in which we want to do it, but I think I might start savoring my media a little more. I'mma slowly chew on these episodes of "The Bear" just like Carmy and Syd would want me to. I spend so much time writing about film and television that it has almost become a race with myself to fit as much in my head as humanly possible. Will I still watch the final season of "Stranger Things" in one sitting? Probably. But I'll feel a healthy dollop of guilt while I'm doing it.