2024 Happy Hour Guide

We made it through the smoke, fires and traffic this summer — let's celebrate!

We love the warm days of summer as much as the next person, but when fall comes around, and the activity slows down in our pretty little city, we look forward to hanging with friends and family, sipping something warm and watching the world go by. Inside this happy hour guide, find ideas for the many scenarios you might find yourself in this fall: going out with the workmates, organizing a ladies’ night or just seeking out some yummy local happy hour eats you’ve never tried before. It's all inside this guide — so cheers to you!

—The Source Drinking Team

Happy Hour, Outdoors: Happy hour hotspots in Bend where you can watch the world go by

Food Makes Me Happy: Don't sleep on Chomp Chomp's happy hour snacks

Cheers to After-Work Drinks: Three Bend spots for the perfect office happy hour

No Frills, Daytime Thrills: When you need a dark bar on a otherwise bright day

Ladies' Night Deals: Find fun, creative beverages at these local happy hours for the ideal night on the town

A Bitter Love Affair: The History of the Negroni

Après Ski Specials: What better way to end a ski day than happy hour prices?

Cheers to These Winners: Drinks from our annual 2024 Best of Central Oregon readers' poll

