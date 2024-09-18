2024 Happy Hour Guide

We love the warm days of summer as much as the next person, but when fall comes around, and the activity slows down in our pretty little city, we look forward to hanging with friends and family, sipping something warm and watching the world go by. Inside this happy hour guide, find ideas for the many scenarios you might find yourself in this fall: going out with the workmates, organizing a ladies’ night or just seeking out some yummy local happy hour eats you’ve never tried before. It's all inside this guide — so cheers to you!

—The Source Drinking Team



