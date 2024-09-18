Après Ski Specials

click to enlarge Adobe Stock

While those who frequent the mountain still have a few months till the start of the season, some upcoming after-mountain happy hour deals can give people yet another thing to look forward to. After a day on the mountain, an occasional trip to a local watering hole or restaurant can be a great way to continue the fun. We compiled a list of three options for après ski deals that are hard to pass up.

click to enlarge Julianna LaFollette

Pizza Mondo

click to enlarge Julianna LaFollette

Those who often find themselves both thirsty and hungry after a day of skiing likely know about the beloved deal at Pizza Mondo. The compact eatery, located in downtown Bend, offers an after-mountain special from 3:30-5:30pm, with two slices of pizza and a bottomless soda for $9 or a beer for $12.

Pizza Mondo has rotating beers on tap, with several local favorites and a variety of pizzas ready to enjoy. This week, I went in to take part in this deal (yes, they also offer this in the summer). I ordered a slice of cheese and one of the meat options, which came with chicken, bacon, pineapple, jalapeños and more-and a local pilsner on tap.

The deal, along with the delicious pizza and beer, makes this the ideal locals' spot for post-ski grub.

Pizza Mondo

811 NW Wall St., Bend



The Row at Tetherow

If you're looking for a spot closer to the mountain, The Row, located at Tetherow Resort off of Century Drive, is a great option on the way back to town. It's a pub-style, casual restaurant with 12 beer taps and a menu filled with American and Scottish-inspired dishes.

The spot has unique small plates, as well as traditional menu items like soup and salad, sandwiches and burgers. For a special treat, try the locally sourced Ono Rach Wagyu Burger, with beef from a ranch in Redmond. It's après ski menu includes deals on bites, meals and drink from 2-5pm daily.

The Row

61240 Skyline Ranch Rd, Bend



Boss Rambler Beer Club

Boss Rambler, located in Bend's westside neighborhood, is another fun choice for après ski specials. All you have to do is flash your ski pass, and you'll be able to get in on the daily deals from noon to 5pm. Last winter, the happy hour menu consisted of a number of specials, from $3 Stokes Light Pints, $8 cocktails and slushees to $3 shot skis. The brewery also offers grub from Blue Eyes Burgers and fries daily from 12-8pm.

Boss Rambler Beer Club