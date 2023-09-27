Beyond Bloodys

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Victorian Cafe

Who doesn't love brunch? Brunch is extremely versatile, giving people a wide range of options and, not to mention, a great excuse to indulge in a cocktail at noon. When thinking about the go-to brunch cocktail, I'm sure a classic Bloody Mary comes to mind for many. My mom considers it the best hangover cure, and I would agree.

While a Bloody Mary is always a safe choice when ordering a brunch beverage, it's nice to occasionally take a break from the salty combination of vodka and spiced tomato juice. So, what else is there?

A mimosa is always a good bet.

Roam, the modern restaurant attached to Downtown Bend's Oxford Hotel, offers delicious choices; a classic mimosa at $9 or a signature mimosa for just $1 more. Roam's signature mimosa boasts several unique flavors to choose from, including lychee, prickly pear, papaya and passion fruit.

Another great brunch option, and something a little stronger: The sophisticated espresso martini. A great tasting, alcohol-heavy choice is the Lemon Tree's Hazelnut Espresso Martini.

The potent and aesthetically pleasing beverage mixes Crater Lake's regular and hazelnut flavored vodka with Kahlua and espresso. While the martini is on the more expensive side, at $16, it's does leave you energized. The upscale breakfast and lunch joint has several coffee options that are all great for sober friends as well.

Right next door, conveniently, is another tasty brunch spot. As I perused the menu at Drake, I chose yet another caffeinated beverage that's both cozy and potent. The heavy $11 Irish Coffee. An easy drinking classic, ideal for a cool fall morning.

The warm, sweet beverage is simple, including just Irish whiskey, coffee and whipped cream. The fluffy whipped cream on top adds a satisfying surprise to each sip. If you don't like the strong taste of whiskey in the morning, this drink may not be for you.

These three brunch drinks, all unique and tasty, work wonders in bridging the gap between breakfast and lunch and delivering a nice buzz. But, in my opinion, a Bloody Mary still triumphs as the best brunch cocktail. It's tough to beat the fiery mixture that oftentimes offers a full meal in one glass.

On mornings when you are both thirsty and hungry, the choice is simple; a 24 oz. Proud Mary Bloody from the Victorian Café. This massive morning beverage, priced at $17.99, is crafted with Victorian's house-made Bloody Mary mix and a double shot of its infused pepper vodka.

The drink doubles as an appetizer, including a smoky prawn skewer with andouille sausage, pepper jack cheese, an olive and an array of yummy veggies, finished off with a crispy garlic breadstick. The Proud Mary Bloody embodies a classic brunch drink, offering an acidic, savory hair-of-the-dog remedy.